It was a day to remember for St Lucia and their Trinidadian coach Stern John, as they capped off a perfect 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League with a 3-1 home victory over Dominica at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on Monday night.
St Lucia won all four matches played and joins Puerto Rico as the only other team in the entire CONCACAF Nations League to finish with a perfect record. They have also been rewarded with promotion to League B and a ticket to the 2023 Gold Cup Prelims this summer.
Following the successful campaign, John cautioned that his team is not going to get “carried away”.
“We qualify for Nations League B now and the really hard work starts now,” John stated. “We have to get better. The opposition is going to be a lot better.”
The Group C champions got on the board in the 18th minute, as Gregson President netted a curling shot from the right wing after a beautiful cutback onto his left foot. The match also saw former W Connection’s TT Pro League left-back Kurt Frederick and Briel Thomas both scoring.
An impressive 40th minute half volley from Frederick near the top of the box stretched the lead to 2-0 going into the break and in the 62nd minute, Frederick scored another goal from a similar position, though this one took a deflection and bounced out of the goalkeeper’s reach. Dominica cut the deficit to 3-1 in the 85th minute when big defensive midfielder Thomas slotted home a penalty.
“I think its definitely a work in progress,” stated John. “We creating a lot of chances. But we are not clinical in front of goal.”