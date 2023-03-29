Lyndon Cooper

FLASHBACK: President of the St Lucia Football Association, Lyndon Cooper, left, as he introduced Stern John as the new head coach of the national men’s football team, last year.

It was a day to remember for St Lucia and their Trinidadian coach Stern John, as they capped off a perfect 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League with a 3-1 home victory over Dominica at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on Monday night.

St Lucia won all four matches played and joins Puerto Rico as the only other team in the entire CONCACAF Nations League to finish with a perfect record. They have also been rewarded with promotion to League B and a ticket to the 2023 Gold Cup Prelims this summer.

Following the successful campaign, John cautioned that his team is not going to get “carried away”.

“We qualify for Nations League B now and the really hard work starts now,” John stated. “We have to get better. The opposition is going to be a lot better.”

The Group C champions got on the board in the 18th minute, as Gregson President netted a curling shot from the right wing after a beautiful cutback onto his left foot. The match also saw former W Connection’s TT Pro League left-back Kurt Frederick and Briel Thomas both scoring.

An impressive 40th minute half volley from Frederick near the top of the box stretched the lead to 2-0 going into the break and in the 62nd minute, Frederick scored another goal from a similar position, though this one took a deflection and bounced out of the goalkeeper’s reach. Dominica cut the deficit to 3-1 in the 85th minute when big defensive midfielder Thomas slotted home a penalty.

“I think its definitely a work in progress,” stated John. “We creating a lot of chances. But we are not clinical in front of goal.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trouble in Arima

Trouble in Arima

The Arima Velodrome is the place to be for tomorrow’s Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football L…

AT LONG LAST...

AT LONG LAST...

A scintillating unbeaten cameo at the back end from all-rounder Romario Shepherd and an outstanding career-best five-wicket haul by fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, combined to fire West Indies to a seven-run victory and their first T20I series win over South Africa in nearly a decade yesterday.