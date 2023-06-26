Trinidad and Tobago goal-scorer Alvin Jones said he is wary of the threat posed by Jamaica but is confident the Soca Warriors can shut out their Caribbean neighbours when the two sides meet in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Group A fixture tomorrow.
Jones opened the scoring for T&T when they defeated St Kitts-Nevis 3-0 on Sunday to take the lead in Group A.
Ajani Fortune was also on target for T&T with his first goal for the Soca Warriors. The other T&T goal came via a Saint Kitts own-goal.
Meanwhile Jamaica were held to a 1-1 draw by the USA in their opening fixture on Saturday.
“Jamaica, hands down, are a very great team,” Jones told TTFA Media after Sunday’s win. “They have a lot of experienced guys. For me I think Jamaica’s strength is their attack and I think on the day once we have a solid defence, we can shut them off.”
“We also have a very good attack and I believe once we have a clean sheet at the back, our guys will guarantee to get chances and hopefully we get one or two goals,” Jones added.
Reflecting on the win against St Kitts, Jones said it was a difficult task for the players coming to terms with the heavy conditions after the game was delayed by 30 minutes due to rain.
When the match started at 4 pm, the midfield was still soaked, which made life even more difficult for the Soca Warriors.
“As you said the pitch at the start wasn’t the best. Playing on the pitch was difficult at the start and it affected out game. We like to keep the ball and our strength is in the midfield so it was very difficult playing in the midfield with the pitch,” said Jones.
But the momentum shifted and T&T found their rhythm following Jones’ 43rd minute strike.
“My goal, I think it came at the right time to give us that confidence to come back out in the second half with that energy and belief to get more goals,” said Jones.
“I think this win gives everyone the confidence and belief that we can go and achieve great things. It will definitely give us the confidence going into the Jamaica game. We are taking it one game at a time and our focus now is Jamaica and we will be going for the three points,” he added.
Meanwhile, Fortune was happy to contribute to the win and is now focused on the next game.
“It was great to get the win. I feel like the team worked hard for it from start to finish. The first half was a little tough but we were able to get a goal towards the end of it. From there it was about trying to assert our dominance to the finish,” Fortune said after the win.
Looking ahead, the 20-year-old Fortune said the main thing in the team is “Keep fighting for each other.”
“That was the plan from the beginning and that will be the plan to the end. Keep fighting for each other and keep working for each other and gets win and that is what we aim for in this team,” he concluded.