JORDANE DOOKIE scored an impressive victory yesterday to advance to the quarter-finals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament in Jamaica.
After going down in the first round in both singles and doubles in the 18 & under division of a Grade V tournament the week before in the same country, the Trinidad and Tobago player whipped Jamaican Thandie Sampson 6-3, 6-0.
Dookie will have a very tough task in tomorrow’s quarters as her opponent will be second-seeded American Athena Rosas, who at No, 582 is ranked more than 2,200 places higher in the world in juniors.
The 15-year-old will have to play twice tomorrow following the day-off today, as after a first-round bye, she and American Meghna Arun Kumar will come up against the No. 4 seeds in the doubles quarter-finals.
Over the weekend, Tobagonian B’Jorn Hall lost his first match in the qualifying draw — 6-2, 7-5 to Jamaican Jamar Parkinson — for the second week in succession. The 13-year-old lost in the first round of doubles last week but he is not in the draw this time.
Dookie, who reached the quarters of singles and doubles in an ITF junior tournament for the first time in Guadeloupe a few months ago, will return home after this competition to prepare for three consecutive tournaments at this level in Trinidad, from August 8-27.