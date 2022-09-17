KINGS CLIMB UP

Johnson Charles celebrated his recall to the West Indies squad with a third half-century in five innings as last year’s losing finalists St Lucia Kings clobbered reigning champions St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 49 runs in the Caribbean Premier League yesterday.
The victory enhanced the Kings playoff push as they moved into third spot on six points, replacing Patriots who slipped to fourth on net run rate.
Ahead of their match against the Jamaica Tallawahs last night in the second match of a double-header at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, the Trinbago Knight Riders slipped down to fifth because of the Kings’ victory.
Sent in to bat at the BLCA, the 33-year-old Charles blasted 61 from 41 deliveries as the Kings piled up 189 for seven from their 20 overs – the second highest total of this year’s campaign.
Captain Faf Du Plessis chipped in with 41 from 21 balls, while fellow South African David Wiese struck a 12-ball unbeaten 21 late on.
Seamers Dwayne Bravo (two for 26) and Dwaine Pretorius (two for 48), along with leg-spinner Rashid Khan (two for 45), all finished with a brace of wickets.
Facing a difficult chase, the Patriots wilted under the pressure. Dewald Brevis struck 32 from 19 balls and Rashid Khan got 26 from 19 deliveries at number eight but no other batsman passed 20 in a meek effort.
The Patriots innings was wrecked by medium pacers Wiese (three for eight) and Kesrick Williams (three for 32), the pair combining to ensure the last seven wickets tumbled for 73 runs.
Charles was at the heart of the Kings’ flying start, adding 48 from 28 balls for the first wicket with Du Plessis, 37 for the third wicket with Adam Hose (17) and a further 43 for the fourth wicket with captain Roston Chase (19).
The right-handed Charles lashed a half-dozen fours and three sixes, while Du Plessis notched five fours and two sixes before falling in the fifth over, scooping a catch to fine-leg.
Charles perished to the first ball of the 16th, picking out midwicket with Rashid Khan.
In reply, Evin Lewis (19) belted a four and two sixes in a 30-run stand with talisman Andre Fletcher (nine) before both fell in the fifth over to leave Patriots on 34 for two.
Brevis struck a four and three sixes in an attempt to rebuild the innings in a 33-run, third wicket partnership with Darren Bravo (19) but Wiese and Williams ended any hopes of a comeback with their blitz at the back-end.
Summarised scores:
KINGS 189-7,20 overs (Johnson Charles 61, Faf Du Plessis 41, David Wiese 21; Dwayne Bravo 2/26, Rashid Khan 2/45, Dwaine Pretorius 2/48).
vs PATRIOTS 140 all out, 20 overs (Dewald Brevis 32, Rashid Khan 26; David Wiese 3/8, Kesrick Williams 3/32, Roshon Primus 2/23).
—Kings won by three wickets.