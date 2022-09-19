Thousands of Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) supporters left the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Sunday night disappointed following a narrow one-run loss against the St Lucia Kings, which resigns the four-time champions to a must-win situation heading into their final two Hero CPL group stage games in Guyana.
TRK skipper Kieron Pollard shared the fans’ disappointment, ceding that the better team won on the night and that the pressure will be on as they look to clinch a play-off berth.
The situation is not a new one for Pollard and company, who are relishing the opportunity to script a comeback in the latter stages of the competition.
“When you look at it, we have had an up and down season and there is no hiding from that. So we are going to Guyana under the gun but that’s why (we) play professional sports,” Pollard said following Sunday night’s loss, which was their fourth of the season.
In front of packed stadium, Kings posted 147 for six before restricting the hosts to 146 for six. The match went down to the final over with TKR needing 22 for victory. However, the Kings held on for the win despite Andre Russell smashing 16 runs off the final three balls of the match.
Russell was unbeaten on 23 from 11 balls with Sunil Narine at the other on 19 not out off 14 balls when the overs ran out. St Lucia Kings skipper Faf du Plessis described the encounter as a “great game of cricket.”
“Both teams did some really good things and maybe one or two bad things,” he said, noting that although the crowd was about 15,000, it felt like 50,000.
In terms of the bad, Pollard admitted that the home team’s fielding wasn’t up to par. “I think we were very indisciplined in the field and in the game the margins are very small. One or two runs here or there could make the difference in cricket matches, so I think the better team won tonight,” said Pollard.
In terms of the positive takeaways from the game, the TKR skipper, who struck two sixes and three fours, in a 23-ball 34, said the team’s bowling continues to deliver and Tim Seifert, who struck 44 at the top of the order, also did well to hold the innings together after the home team slipped to 16 for three in the fourth over of the chase.
“When we bowled we restricted them to 147 so we pulled them back a bit because they were aiming towards 160 plus,” said Pollard, who won the toss and opted to bowl first.
“Our spinners did a fantastic job for us and Seifert being consistent and holding the innings together, but having said that I am very disappointed in the way that we fielded. I think in the field, you can’t accept certain things,” he added.
Seated fourth on the table with seven points from eight games, TKR are set to face the defending champions St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Thursday as the series shifts to Guyana, before facing hosts Amazon Warriors on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Kings are second on the standings on eight points with matches against Jamaica Tallawahs and Amazon Warriors to be played on the South America mainland.
The tenth edition of the Hero CPL continues tomorrow with leaders Barbados Royals up against the defending champions from 10 a.m. at Providence Stadium and cellar-placed Amazon Warriors taking on third-placed Jamaica Tallawahs from 7 p.m.
Summarised Scores:
ST LUCIA KINGS 147-6 (20 overs) (Johnson Charles 54, David Wiese 33, Niroshan Dickwella 21; Ravi Rampaul 2-10, Sunil Narine 2-31) vs TKR 146-6 (20 overs) (Tim Seifert 44, Kieron Pollard 34, Andre Russell 23 no; Roston Chase 3-17, Alzarri Joseph 2/26)
—Kings won by one run