The Barbados Royals and defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders will bowl off the second edition of the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League this afternoon at Kensington Oval.
The match at 3 p.m. is a repeat of last year’s final in which Deandra Dottin’s TKR defeated Hayley Matthews’ Royals by ten runs in St Kitts. This year will be another three-team competition, also involving the Guyana Amazon Warriors. On this occasion the team will play each other twice before the final is contested. This year, the matches will be played in Barbados and Trinidad.
Matthews and Dottin will again be leading their respective teams and Matthews told the Mason and Guest Cricket Radio show Tuesday: “Everyone’s looking forward to it. A couple of the girls have just come over from the Hundred, myself included, some of the overseas players and I think they are really looking forward to it.”
Matthews said the presence of more overseas players this season, “adds a lot of depth towards the teams we have this year. (It) could hopefully raise the standard a lot and help the competition to grow and get better as the years go on....Hoping we can see some really good cricket being played.”
Commenting further on the impact of the overseas players on the tournament, Matthews said: “They are going to be able to come in an hopefully help share some knowledge within the dressing room. When it comes won to dressing room culture, they are going to have a really good time coming into our culture and experiencing it for the first time. (And) our girls have the opportunity to learn a lot from players who are doing it around the world...
“From my experience, since going around the world, playing all the different leagues definitely helped me, not only as a player but as an individual as well.”
The West Indies captain hopes that this year’s series will improve the quality of the competition as a whole and the standard of players in the Caribbean in particular.
“What we want to see is just improvement every year,” Matthews said. “The biggest thing for us is that the standard continues to rise and hopefully that will bring about a lot of opportunities for our girls within the region to get better. I think that’s the direction it’s heading in right now...Hopefully as the years go on, it will continue to get better and better and maybe we’ll have some more teams come in at a higher standard as well.”
Teams:
TKR from: Deandra Dottin (Captain), Shamillia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Britney Cooper, Zaida James, Lee-Ann Kirby, Carena Noel, Samara Ramnath, Shunelle Sawh, Orla Prendergast, Dane Van Niekerk, Mignon Du Preez, Fran Jonas.
Barbados Royals from: Hayley Matthews (Captain), Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Rashada Williams, Jannilea Glasgow, Chedean Nation, Vanessa Watts, Qiana Joseph, Trishan Holder, Jahzra Claxton, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Gaby Lewis, Amanda Jane Wellington.