“What a difference it would have made to the side if Wes Hall had Roy Gilchrist at the other end to help him!”
Had Gilchrist been on the side I think it would have been a runaway victory for West Indies,” L D “Strebor” Roberts wrote in Cricket’s Brightest Summer. The muse returned to me as nomination day for the post of Cricket West Indies (CWI) president drew to a close, and I was taking down my campaign banners and removing “Ray Ford for president” signs, staked on neighbourhood lawns.
My run to lead West Indies cricket began when during the WI-India Test match at Sabina Park in August 2019, I pushed back my ice-cream chair and made the grand announcement, so unbearable was the sloven I was seeing below me. Not long after, I went upstairs to the TV/radio quarters got the ear of a former West Indies player and whispered, “Let’s team together and overthrow the thing!” Twenty-nine years before, when I was just getting out of business school, Jordan D Lewis’ Partnerships for Profit had hit bookstores. And my thinking was to form a strategic alliance with a CWI insider or a former West Indies cricketer with currency, to shake the thing up. But alas, it was as if I was talking Greek. “I’ll soon be back,” I remember the former West Indies cricketer sheepishly saying to me. But he never did return, to continue the conversation.
Right there and then, I knew that I was embarking on a journey virtually all by myself. In addition, there was Peter Roebuck speaking from the grave: “Self-indulgence and self-interest are to blame for West Indies’ present condition.” Roebuck had written those words in his Decline and Fall essay some 12 years before then. And even to this day, this twin malady remains.
Inconsistencies and contradictions
Of all the thoughts that were coursing through my mind as I was running, the one of inconsistencies and contradictions prevailed. Arriving at the cricket, I’ve mostly been glad-handed by former players and media men alike. And even on occasion, I had been asked to be an on-air guest. Two such occasions stand out.
On the morning of January 10, 2008, the first day of a WI-SA Test at the Sahara Stadium in Durban, South Africa, and after a long overnight flight the day before, as soon as I arrived groggy-eyed in the press quarters, a Caribbean cricket commentator saw me and pounced: “Ray, join me on-air at lunch time,” I remember him saying. The same thing happened to me at Kensington Oval last October when I turned up as a guest to watch the BCA Super Cup 50 Over final that Sunday the 16th. How come these people were so keen to talk to me on-air, and yet during my campaign, none would say a word publicly, on my behalf? In fact, on the preceding Tuesday, I had spent all day preparing for what I thought was an agreed-upon radio interview. But during the programme, my phone never rang. Would the host have stood-up Johnny Grave or Dominic Warne? That snub in Barbados, drove me to write the op-ed West Indies Cricket: The Case for The Outsider which appeared in both the Barbados Today and in the Jamaica Observer newspapers.
Damnatio memoriae
If the business of air-brushing is to add wings to individuals or to put them in a better light, I came to the realisation that there were forces afoot working to do the exact opposite to me, by ignoring my candidacy. And their silence served somewhat as an invisible torch intended to melt the wax hinging my wings.
Case-in-point.
I have a record of sending my interest in running for the post to a specific nominator—a CWI director. But yet a few weeks ago, when the said nominator was asked on-air, if he had received any other requests for consideration besides the one from Dr Kishore Shallow, he said no. And to me, that was a mis-characterisation of the truth. Also, on a Caribbean cricket radio programme of February 21 last, when a Guyana-based journalist mentioned my name, the host bolted from the mention, swifter than Usain Bolt could have.
That this attempted scrubbing was taking-place in Black History Month, was to me instructive. It got me thinking of a time in history when several prosperous Black cities in the United States were burnt to the ground. Their levelling and erasure were geared towards the making of a false narrative, that the ambitions of a certain set of people should neither be seen nor be heard of. To gain solace, I sought refuge back into Garveyism. Because in nearly all of Marcus Garvey’s causes, he had to contend with the efforts of some of his own people, to rub out his message.
Like Garvey, I was not about to be discouraged by the sleights of some cricket operatives in the Caribbean, who could not see beyond their troughs.
Good leadership matters
Throughout my journey though, it struck me how apathetic the Caribbean cricket fraternity is towards advocating for good cricket leadership. Many jabber, prattle, and write reams. But when I sounded my proverbial trumpet, many had or found, cows to tie out.
The weeks leading up to the nominations, there was hardly any public discourse. Instead, many preferred to relay to me in private, and as I had posited in the November 12, 2021, issue of the Barbados Today, that West Indies cricket (was) “being badly led”. And as I heard the sitting CWI vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow say a few weeks ago on radio, it should no longer be that the election of a CWI president take place in a proverbial smoke-filled backroom and only among CWI directors determining whose turn it is in the barrel, or to whom the position should be bequeathed. Instead, suggested Dr Shallow, it should be fished from a wider pool, and as a result of a battle of ideas. And just last Sunday, Curtis Myrie—a Jamaica media-man writing in a cricket chat, demanded accountability. “I believe that territorial representatives nominating these candidates should also be accountable and brought into the debate. They need to tell us just why and how they were swayed—(and) what tangibly appealed to them,” he wrote.
In modern times and using good governance, a post such as this is most often determined after some sort of vetting process. And there are numerous readings in business literature which suggest that in forward-thinking and well-run organisations, good leadership does matter.
But who was Ray Ford?
Contrary to what some might think, Ray Ford is not in search of stardom. He is an overachiever and an underdog who was keen to couple his background in cricket with his theoretical academics, to right the listing West Indies cricket ship. By helping to win a Spaulding Cup, and by working hard to get two master’s degrees from separate Big-Ten universities, he was adamant that he was built of the right stuff. Besides, he kept remembering that at least one man—the Kingston College, Lucas Cricket Club, Jamaica and West Indies opening batter Easton “Bull” McMorris, believed in his candidacy. “And how is the campaign going?” Bull enquired of me, two weeks before his death.
And what does he now make of his run?
If either my high school English teacher Dr Victor Chang, or the doyen Caribbean cricket commentator and writer Tony Cozier was alive, I can bet that they would be asking: “So Ray Ford, what do you make of all this?”
I am no big cricket writer, but I remember Cozier approaching me at the Sydney Cricket Ground in December 1996, towards the end of the second West Indies-Australia Test match, and instructing: “Ray Ford, write me something on what you’re seeing out there!” My views—”Costly Critical Lapses”—ended up in the next edition of his Red Stripe Caribbean Cricket Quarterly (RSCCQ). And that was not the first time Cozier was doing that.
I can only guess that Cozier thought that I was one who saw the ball early, and when I saw it, wasn’t afraid to play the shot. And in this case, I am doing the same. But like the great George Headley, I’m playing my shot late. Because in the interest of West Indies cricket, this ball must not be left-alone.
If my interactions with some cricket operatives in the Caribbean are anything to go by, it’s my take that the administration of West Indies cricket, is behind time. Apparently, the memo on the rise of the stakeholder in business relations, has not yet reached the CWI fortress in Antigua. Because a good many of their operatives still give short shrift to dealing with stakeholders like myself. Remember, a stakeholder is a person with an interest or concern in something, especially a business. And they are individuals directly involved with, or indirectly affected by a project, product, service or enterprise.
Ignore them at your peril.
— Ray Ford is a West Indies cricket stakeholder, who ran for CWI president.