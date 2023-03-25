Dear colleague directors, shareholders, and stakeholders of West Indies cricket,
I remind you that it was only one year ago that the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Board and members resumed face-to-face meetings. This was after struggling for two years with the unpredictable and threatening Covid-19 Pandemic which had disrupted intra-regional travel, seriously undermined cricket-related logistics and set back plans. And it was also one year ago, in Grenada, that the West Indies test team victoriously lifted the inaugural Richards-Botham Trophy with great pride and celebration.
Since then, the post-Covid international cricket picture has become more complex, with a global shift from a previously prioritised red- ball bilateral platform to a growing white-ball franchised club-based environment. The ICC bilateral system is now heavily congested, and the room on the calendar for Test match cricket is shrinking. Meanwhile, market forces have continued to usher broadcast deals towards the larger and more lucrative advertising markets. Simply put, because of CWI’s relatively small consumer market size and adverse time zone, negotiating a profitable package of broadcast deals for West Indies cricket has become increasingly challenging.
CWI’s situation today is encouraging mainly because of our visionary and proactive crisis management, during the pandemic, coupled with a new media rights strategy which allowed us to successfully engage broadcasters on a market-by-market basis for the first time. Consequently, our recovery strategy has resulted in 2022 becoming the busiest regional and international cricket schedule ever undertaken by CWI, with the largest ever total comprehensive annual income.
Additionally, I am pleased to report that, post-Covid, CWI successfully achieved the following:
• Resumption of regional First-Class Championship and Super 50 Tournaments.
• Hosting of the inaugural Women’s CPL T20 tournament.
• Launching of the 6IXTY, an exciting regional T10 tournament.
• Implementation of a CWI/CPL Memorandum of Understanding, designed for CPL to produce more positive benefits for West Indies cricket.
• Resumption of all youth tournaments, including U15, U17 and U19 age groups.
• Producing a West Indies U19 Girls’ squad with participation in bilateral tours. (Three U19 players have since joined the Women’s squad)
• Introduction of a first ever Women’s “A Team” programme.
• Live streaming of all CWI tournaments with ball-by-ball commentary.
• Surpassed 2 billion video views on social media and the Windies Cricket YouTube channel, which generated a record level in digital revenue.
• Launching of the timely West Indies High-Performance Academy.
• Passed the 950 milestone for coaching certificates issued to West Indian coaches, including 562 in 2022.
• Implementation of all recommendations of the 2019 PKF business situational assessment report, including the recruitment of a new CFO
• Relocation of all CWI staffing and corporate operations to the now fully CWI owned Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) and Training Center.
• Production of the first ever audited accounts for CCG, and hosting of the inaugural AGM, since the company was formed in 2017.
• Completion of the CCG masterplan.
• Awarded the right to host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024
The past year also generated an unprecedented cricket-specific review by an Independent Group headed by Justice Patrick Thompson and including Brian Lara and Mickey Arthur. The “Thompson” report focused on the disappointing West Indies men’s Team’s Performance at the 2022 T20 World Cup and highlighted the need for a higher quality of strategic planning when preparing for such international campaigns. In summary the report confirmed that our World Cup squad was unacclimatised and under-prepared at the start of the tournament, and it instructively listed 34 recommendations which are already receiving suitable attention to ensure optimum learnings.
FINANCIAL CRISIS AVERTED
However, I can reveal to you that one of the underlying causes not discussed in the Thompson report, was that CWI was simultaneously emerging from some of the darkest and most challenging days in our financial and operating history, which had been compounded further by the effects of the pandemic.
Producing six World Cup squads in just two years (from 2021 to 2023) was a major operational and logistics load for CWI to carry. Squads had to be assembled and prepared for two ICC men’s, two women’s, and two Under-19 Boys’ and Girls’ events, including the hosting of the ICC Boys’ tournament in several regional venues that had barely reopened from Covid lock-downs. This represented a huge set of protocols and demands to undertake, over such a short period, for which we were clearly over- stretched.
The truth be told, CWI was literally sliding into bankruptcy when vice-president Shallow and I took office four years ago. CWI’s cash resources had been badly depleted, and what was left of the future income stream was being speculatively leveraged for cash advances, through a proposed private financial bond arrangement in Jamaica. Fortunately, the bond idea did not stand up to our careful professional review. The inherited financial mess necessitated the application of crisis management skills just to survive as a going concern, and a rigorous business acumen to implement our return to a full cricket operations schedule by 2022.
Quite frankly, if CWI hadn’t begun our PKF-led situational review so quickly in 2019 the negative impact of the pandemic, that hit just months later, could have spelt disaster for CWI’s finances with an even worse impact on our urgent investment needs, including strengthening Women’s cricket and fulfilling our obligations in the ICC Future Tours programme.
The Thompson report reminds us that there is no quick fix to our performance inconsistencies, which have a lengthy and complicated history. Good cricket results require excellent planning and preparation, which in turn requires teamwork at all levels, on and off the field. West Indies cricket belongs to all of us, and we all should be putting our shoulders to the wheel to help our young cricketers become the best they can be.
SKY NOT FALLING
Let me make it clear that despite the mixed on-field results and the ongoing hesitation of our elected directors to upgrade our own Board governance, the sky is not falling on West Indies Cricket. Although I share the frustrations and understand the impatience of cricket fans, I see signs that better days are not far ahead. Be assured that my tenure at CWI is ending with an outlook for the future that is stronger than ever. I will therefore be proudly handing over the leadership of CWI which is in a healthier state than it was four years ago.
FUTURE THREATS
Going forward, two of the key threats to CWI’s sustainability are inter-island insularity and petty Boardroom politics. Regrettably, there are still some decision-makers who believe that population size should matter more than accountability, transparency, and efficiency. And, if we are not watchful conflicts of interest can again become real hazards to CWI’s future well-being and survival. The recent gains made in developing a more robust financial system must never be allowed to be fractured by those who perceive CWI to be a cash-cow.
In closing, I want to recognise the ongoing constructive support of vice-president Shallow over the past four years, and to thank my fellow CWI directors for their inputs. I must also extend my appreciation to CEO Johnny Grave and his executive management team, for their tireless and constructive partnership through the highs and lows of the past year. I also say thank you to all shareholder representatives, stakeholders, and friends of West Indies cricket.
Finally, I thank God for keeping me peaceful and inspired, and my family and friends for keeping me healthy and composed for the full two terms of my tenure.
Thank you!