MAKE OR BREAK

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-20 women footballers will need to beat St Kitts & Nevis comfortably today if they are to harbour any ambitions of reaching the second round of the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship taking place in the Dominican Republic.
The Caribbean teams meet from 4 p.m. at the Estadio Panamericano in San Cristóbal. Both are coming off opening-day defeats. T&T barely got hold of the ball when comfortably defeated 3-0 by El Salvador, while St Kitts and Nevis suffered a 7-0 loss to Group G favourites Canada.
T&T have never lost to St Kitts and Nevis at this level and were 6-0 winners when they met at the 2020 tournament. Seven members of the T&T team at the last championship started against El Salvador.
Stats provided by CONCACAF showed T&T were out-shot 17-2 by El Salvador. However, despite losing to El Salvador on opening day, a wide-margin victory over SKN could be enough to propel T&T to the second round, since the top three teams in each of the four groups advance to the round of 16, where they will join Bermuda, the Cayman islands, Curacao and Suriname who advanced from qualifiers held last September.
Going into today’s must-win match, T&T captain Maria-Frances Serrant believes that her team needs to put in more work to get the desired result.
“I think we just have to stay focused and disciplined and definitely work harder in the next game and build up on goal if we want to qualify and go forward in the next round,“ Serrant stated.
Serrant, also a member of T&T’s senior women’s team believes that the side will be much better for this second match than what it showed against El Salvador.
“We definitely saw the areas of improvement we have to work on. We have to definitely work harder,” stated the 18-year-old Corban University utility player.
“It was our first game competitively together,” she noted.
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO:
1.Akyla Walcott (GK); 2.Ashante Wilson-Campbell, 3.Moenesa Mejias, 4.Latifha Pascall, 5.Derisha Bristol, 6.Chrissy Mitchell, 7.Sarah De Gannes, 8.Marley Walker, 9.Tori Paul, 10.Maria-Frances Serrant (Captain), 12.Celine Loraine, 13.Darrianne Henry, 14.Lellian Selvon, 15.Ternia St Clair, 16.Chelsea Ramnauth (GK), 17.Jhelysse Anthony , 18.Aaliyah Alexander (GK), 19.Shurelia Mendez , 30.Charlize Hood, 31.Aaliyah Trim.
Coach: Jason Spence