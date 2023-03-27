Malik Gopaul

RISING STAR: Malik Gopaul

MALIK GOPAUL won twice in three straight games as Trinidad and Tobago edged their hosts to begin the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship yesterday in Guyana.

With the under-15 fixture deadlocked at two, Gopaul, who had won the second match to level proceedings, dismissed Ebo McNeil 11-8, 14-12, 11-5 for the Group 2 triumph over a Guyanese team which had whipped Barbados 3-0 earlier.

Josiah Joseph had the most one-sided victory 11-1, 11-2, 11-1 for T&T’s other point, but Gabriel John lost both matches. T&T will oppose Barbados in their second and final round-robin fixture this morning.

Dominican Republic beat both Jamaica and St Lucia 3-0 to win the other group and match into the semi-finals. In girls’ action, the T&T trio of Jordan Thong and Chloe Fraser, who have both been training in France for the last nine months, and Lyllana Boodhan, were beaten 3-0 by Dominican Republic, following a 3-1 triumph over Guyana.

Fraser, who just competed in the open Caribbean Championships, won both matches in the Guyana fixture in straight games, while Boodhan, the country’s leading Under-13 player, prevailed in four for the other point. Jamaica, the other team in the straight round-robin event, was beaten 3-0 by Dominican Republic.

The T&T male Under-19 trio of Jamalli Mauge, Nicholas Lee and Ameer Mohammed need to defeat Grenada at noon after going down 3-0 to Dominican Republic in Group 1. Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica and St Lucia are in the other round-robin group.

Priyanka Khellawan and Imani Edwards-Taylor, who both played in the open championships last week, and Yzabelle Morris all won as T&T took down Guyana 3-0 in the girls’ Under-19 event.

Edwards-Taylor had been the only one to win earlier when T&T went down 3-1 against favourites Dominican Republic. The Jamaicans are also involved in the straight round-robin event.

