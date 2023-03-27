MALIK GOPAUL won twice in three straight games as Trinidad and Tobago edged their hosts to begin the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship yesterday in Guyana.
With the under-15 fixture deadlocked at two, Gopaul, who had won the second match to level proceedings, dismissed Ebo McNeil 11-8, 14-12, 11-5 for the Group 2 triumph over a Guyanese team which had whipped Barbados 3-0 earlier.
Josiah Joseph had the most one-sided victory 11-1, 11-2, 11-1 for T&T’s other point, but Gabriel John lost both matches. T&T will oppose Barbados in their second and final round-robin fixture this morning.
Dominican Republic beat both Jamaica and St Lucia 3-0 to win the other group and match into the semi-finals. In girls’ action, the T&T trio of Jordan Thong and Chloe Fraser, who have both been training in France for the last nine months, and Lyllana Boodhan, were beaten 3-0 by Dominican Republic, following a 3-1 triumph over Guyana.
Fraser, who just competed in the open Caribbean Championships, won both matches in the Guyana fixture in straight games, while Boodhan, the country’s leading Under-13 player, prevailed in four for the other point. Jamaica, the other team in the straight round-robin event, was beaten 3-0 by Dominican Republic.
The T&T male Under-19 trio of Jamalli Mauge, Nicholas Lee and Ameer Mohammed need to defeat Grenada at noon after going down 3-0 to Dominican Republic in Group 1. Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica and St Lucia are in the other round-robin group.
Priyanka Khellawan and Imani Edwards-Taylor, who both played in the open championships last week, and Yzabelle Morris all won as T&T took down Guyana 3-0 in the girls’ Under-19 event.
Edwards-Taylor had been the only one to win earlier when T&T went down 3-1 against favourites Dominican Republic. The Jamaicans are also involved in the straight round-robin event.