Former fast bowlers George Ferris and Sir Curtly Ambrose do not see eye to eye on the appointment of Andre Coley as the West Indies senior men’s team’s interim head coach.
Ambrose, who would have worked with Coley in the Jamaica Tallawahs set-up in the Caribbean Premier League, as well as the West Indies squad, said he had no problem with Coley taking the reins while the search for a long-term head coach continues.
However Ferris questioned Coley’s appointment and the length of time it is taking for Cricket West Indies to start the process of finding a long-term replacement for Phil Simmons. Simmons resigned as head coach in October after the West Indies’ embarrassing exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia, having failed to make it into the main competition.
The former Jamaican player, Coley, was appointed interim coach just before Christmas and will take charge of the team for the upcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa. Asked about Coley’s appointment as interim coach, Ambrose told the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados: “I have worked with Andre Coley before...and I know him very well and I have no issues with him being the interim head coach. He is very organised, experienced and understands his role and cricket.”
However, Ferris saw Coley as part of the current system. “A question I want to ask is how long has this guy been around? Hasn’t he been around for a while coaching? Isn’t he part of the failure? So why then are we rinsing and repeating? Why shouldn’t we get somebody else because he has been around with all the failures? Ferris questioned.
“Phil Simmons gave us enough time for us to choose a new head coach. Unless they are waiting for Shiv Chanderpaul to complete his stint, I just don’t understand this. It is confusing to me,” he added. Asked if he supported the idea of Chanderpaul taking over as head coach, Ferris said “Yes, indeed.”
“I would support Shiv as the new head coach with his bowling coach Sir Curtly Ambrose. For the head coach definitely Shiv, and he’s going to have some parts to play in the batting, too. He will be able to offer advice to the batting coach and if he has a man like Curtly Ambrose there, I think they will do a great job, so I’m gunning for those two for sure,” Ferris added.
When asked if he is interested in the head coach position, Ambrose said: “I have always said since I left cricket...when it comes to West Indies cricket, I am always available, willing ready and able to assist in any way. CWI have never called me to assist and I turned them down, so that answers your question.”
Meanwhile, Ferris also expressed concern about the West Indies selection panel. “Going into the selection panel and my good friend Roland Butcher, I have no problem regarding Roland’s skills, qualifications, ability and everything. He is a great guy. Objective, fair, experienced. But the problem some people will say is, can’t we find anybody else from another island,” Ferris said.
Asked if he is concerned that Barbadians Butcher and Desmond Haynes are part of the selections panel along with another Barbadian in Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, Ferris said: “Yes, I am concerned.
“I love Roland Butcher, he’s my friend but it doesn’t look right and it doesn’t pass the smell test to me,” he added. “We’ve got so many guys capable in the region who could have gotten the job. I have nothing against Roland, he is a very qualified guy but it doesn’t look good.”
Looking ahead, Ambrose is optimistic about the future of West Indies cricket in 2023. “For me, I am always a confident person no matter the situation. Being a die-hard West Indian fan, supporter, ex-cricketer, I am still going to remain confident and optimistic that we can put on a good showing,” said Ambrose.
“We haven’t been playing well recently but I still believe we have what it takes to get better. So, I believe come 2023 we may see a difference in West Indies cricket moving forward.”