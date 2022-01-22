After 19 years in maroon colours, Anisa Mohammed says more respect is due to regional women’s cricket.
Off-spinner Mohammed is the most successful West Indies bowler in T20 and One-Day International (ODI) cricket and was last week named, along with teammate Hayley Matthews on the International Cricket Council’s 2021 ODI team of the year.
They were the only two West Indians, male or female to be represented on any of the ICC’s teams. And yesterday, the Windies vice-captain told the media it needed to do more to highlight the WI women.
“We are not getting the respect that we deserve,” she said. “At the end of the day we are still here representing you guys and it would be nice that going forward that we could have more people actually trying to put us out there. It is the only way we are going to get better and it is the only way we are going to feel motivated and want to go out there to continue to represent West Indies.
“I’m sure there’s quite a number of people who do not even know about women’s cricket in the West Indies. But the only how we can get better is if you guys put us out there.”
Asked about the possible impact that the awards for herself and Matthews can have on women’s cricket in the region, Mohammed hoped there would be a positive effect beyond just the women’s game.
“If you look at West Indies cricket right now, men or women, the guys not doing so well at the moment and it’s good to see that two of us are able to actually put West Indies cricket back on the map and I hope that not just the women but the men and even the Under-19 guys can take a page from our book and go out there and...get West Indies cricket back to where we used to be.”
Mohammed is currently in South Africa with the Windies squad preparing for an ODI series against their hosts that will be a precursor to the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand next month.
And asked about her goals for this year, the 34 year-old said: “I’m just trying to enjoy my cricket. It’s coming to the latter part of my career, so I’m just trying to enjoy whatever’s left of my career. I’ve been spending a lot of time doing a lot of work on my personal game...I always believe that once I’m able to execute my skill well that I’ll be able to help my team win matches.”
And for the upcoming series against the South Africans, Mohammed is working on adding to her bowling armoury.
“I’m currently working on a new variation,” she said. “Hopefully I’ll be able to use that in this upcoming series against South Africa.”
The first game of the ODI series is a day/night encounter on Friday.