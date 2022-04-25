MORE LICKS

AFTER seeing his Under-20 women’s team depart after a dismal performance in the group stage of their competition, head coach John Spence seems destined to see another squad exit at a similar point as Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-17 girls went under 4-0 to their Nicaraguan opponents in the CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship, last evening in the Dominican Republic.
With the Marley Walker-captained side left with only Mexico to face at this Group C stage, advancement in the tournament looks extremely unlikely, especially given the fact that all other teams in the group have at least three points and Mexico trounced Nicaragua 10-0 in their last match.
As happened in their opening game against Panama last Saturday, Walker and company were outplayed by a team that barely squeezed into the competition as the number 16 seed.
T&T was seeded number seven going into this competition. But, for the pace and speed of forward Jada Graham who had a couple of good one-on-one opportunities that she failed to convert, spectators could not tell that the Spence-coached side was the higher-seeded team.
Again the stats told the story of the match with Nicaragua enjoying 62 per cent of the possession and out-shooting T&T 37-8, including a supreme advantage in the shots on target column (12-1), and completed 25 per cent more passes than T&T.
The game started poorly for T&T with Nicaragua’s D Munguia spinning and shooting into an open goal in the third minute, after custodian Shaunda Sheppard had advanced too far off her line.
Graham got into a position to pull one back one minute later after bursting free from the two Nicaraguan centre-backs. But in a one-on-one with goalkeeper Yahoska Garcia, she misfired well wide.
Danila Manzanares doubled the advantage from the penalty spot with a tracer bullet of a shot in the 24th after T&T’s Jhelysse Anthony handled a right-side cross.
Graham teased a T&T comeback goal in the 27th but her lack of control meant she over-pushed the ball after dancing past the Nicaraguan defence. And she troubled her opponents once more in the 41st, this time taking a direct route down the middle before being dispossessed at a crucial moment.
But when Jennifer Sarantes curled a right-footer around Sheppard from the left edge of the penalty area in the 46th minute, T&T’s fate was sealed. Substitute Stella Villalt’s beastly strike from 30 metres out, after she drifted from the left to the centre, left Sheppard grasping air.
T&T tackle Mexico tomorrow and after the three Group C matches, the top three nations advance to the CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship quarter-final round while the bottom team returns home. Currently in fourth with no points from two matches, T&T’s flight home looks booked.