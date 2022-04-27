More than a player

It has been a week since Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from West Indies cricket and still the tributes are pouring in for the former West Indies white ball captain.
Below are expressions from several of his team-mates from a video compiled by Cricket West Indies.
Jason Holder
“I just want to say congratulations on your international career. You’ve been an entertainer for many. You played the game in the right spirit. I’m sure many fans around the world will miss you in maroon. All the very best to you in your future endeavours. I’m sure our paths will meet in the not-too-distant future...Continue to inspire.”
Dominic Drakes
“He’s not just a good player, he’s a fantastic leader as well.”
Odean Smith
“He’s been like a father-figure for most of us in West Indies cricket, showing us the ropes because obviously he’s been there, he’s done that. He’s given me a lot of advice, not only about cricket but for life in general. He’s done a lot for West Indies cricket over the years in One-Day and also T20s.”
Rovman Powell
“I know how much family is to you and it’s very good that you will get more time to spend with them. You’re a legend in our eyes; you’re a legend in the cricket world’s eyes. Thanks for the lessons, thanks for everything. West Indies cricket, the players, everyone, the fans truly appreciate you my brother.”
Joshua Da Silva
“Kieron Pollard, a match-winner, a game-changer an entertainer but most importantly, an overall great person on and off the field and for me personally, I have to thank you for the opportunity you gave me and the advice I’ve gotten from you and giving me that opportunity to go to England and further my career. That was career-changing for me...We’re going to miss you in international cricket.”
Romario Shepherd
“To the big man Kieron Pollard, someone who inspired me; someone who I’ve learned a lot of stuff from over the years in international cricket. You always give me that freedom to go out on a cricket field and express myself. As a captain, I also made my international debut under your captaincy, so I’m always grateful for that opportunity that you have given to me and West Indies cricket will miss you. Personally I’d like to say congratulations to you on your retirement and all the best.”
Dwayne Bravo
“Mr 55, welcome to the retirement group. Just want to say big congratulations to you Kieron Pollard on a fantastic career. It’s the end of an international career but I know there’s still a long way to go and a lot of cricket left for you to play. It’s a great honour and privilege to call you a friend, call you a team-mate, call you a captain. It’s very important that you continue to support the next generation of players. I know the individual you are and I know definitely you will do so...West Indies cricket was lucky to have a leader like you.”
Jayden Seales
“Congrats on an amazing white-ball career Polly. You’ve done a lot for West Indies cricket form being captain to being a player...Thank you for all you have done, thank you for all the lessons that you have taught me on and off the field as a cricketer and as a person.”
Akeal Hosein
“I’d be lying if I didn’t say this is probably one the biggest pills of my career, it’s hard to swallow. Kieron You mean the world to me. You mean so much to West Indies cricket. You’ve been more than a player in my life and my growth and development. You’ve been a father-figure, you’ve been somebody I could count on no matter what, cricket or life. You’ve been a very brilliant leader for West Indies cricket..and your job that you took upon yourself apart from cricket, you decided to mentor guys...so you were more than just a captain..you were a father-figure to us all.”
Nicholas Pooran
“It’s very difficult to summarise what Polly means to me and what he has done for Cricket West Indies. He’s my bigger brother, he’s my mentor, he’s my guide. He is the person I turn to for advice whether it’s cricket-related or in my personal life. Apart from myself, I know for a fact that he helps others in many different ways. Polly is a man of many great attributes but to me he’s kind, someone that loves to see others achieve their full potential. He’s a man of integrity but most importantly, he’s a fair person...Continue being true to yourself; continue being a role model and most importantly, continue being a fantastic human being.
Roston Chase
“Just want to congratulate Polly on the splendid career that he had for the Windies. Sad to see that he’ll be leaving us so early. Had some good times with him on the field and played against him as well in regional tournaments...I just want to wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”