THE four players from host country Trinidad and Tobago were not surprisingly eliminated in the first round of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Men’s US$15,000 Tournament, at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
However, Joseph Cadogan went down in two close sets while Nabeel Mohammed gave the top seed a major scare yesterday after reaching the doubles quarter-finals the night before.
The two-time national champion, still recovering from a shoulder injury, produced an array of breathtaking strokes to race to a 4-1 lead, but ran out of gas in the process and American Ezekiel Clark, who is listed at #536 in the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) rankings, fought back to take 11 of the last 12 games for a 7-5, 6-0 triumph.
Earlier on in the day, Great Britain-based Luca Shamsi and Sebastien Byng had both gone down by similar 6-1, 6-0 scorelines.
Shamsi’s opponent was a fellow teenager, third-seeded Australian Edward Winter (#703), while Byng, who captured the 18 & under and 21 & under titles in the Catch National Junior Championship last week, came up against No. 8 seed Kasuka Ogura (#839) of Japan.
Playing in his first match since capturing the Tranquillity Open title on a different surface (clay) a month ago, Cadogan was edged 6-4, 7-5 in a high-quality contest, by New Zealander Fin Reynolds on Tuesday night.
The 34-year-old Tobagonian, who has spent the majority of his life in the United States, is a former professional player who reached a career-high ATP ranking of #969 just over a decade ago. Reynolds, 11 years his junior, is currently listed at #1,023 in the world and he was the top seed in the qualifying draw.
Cadogan and Shamsi were combining and Byng and his younger brother Zachery were also playing in the first round of doubles after press time last night.
Mohammed and 2019 Tranquillity Open champ Akiel Duke, who like Zachery and Nicholas Ready was beaten in the qualifying draw, defeated the Reyna brothers, Ricardo and Rodrigo, of Mexico, 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday night to advance to today’s quarter-finals. First serve today is 2 p.m.