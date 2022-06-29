The inaugural Caribbean Games officially got under way late yesterday with the opening ceremony at the Rene Serge Nabajoth Stadium in Abymes, Guadeloupe.
Trinidad and Tobago will be represented in six sports at the Games—athletics, 3x3 basketball, cycling, futsal, netball and swimming.
The netballers and swimmers go into action today. T&T will be on show from 8 a.m. against Barbados in the opening game of the netball competition. The netball women will be back on court at 1.30 p.m. for their showdown with St Vincent and the Grenadines.
T&T swimmers will be in the pool this afternoon. The First Citizens Sports Foundation 2021 Youth Sportsman of the Year, Nikoli Blackman leads the T&T challenge. The other swimmers selected to represent the Red, White and Black in Guadeloupe are Ornella Walker, Jamia Harley, Mark-Anthony Beckles and Aqeel Joseph.
At a welcome reception, yesterday, Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) president Brian Lewis was a satisfied man.
“The Caribbean Games. The first Caribbean Games. The historic Caribbean Games will open today. To say that this is an historic moment in the history of the Caribbean Olympic and sport movement is… there are no words. This has been a journey of so many miles, overcoming so many obstacles and challenges, and against all odds.”
The T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC) immediate past president spoke about the hurdles crossed by CANOC en route to the first-ever Caribbean Games.
“It has not been easy by any stretch of the imagination since the huge and massive disappointment of 2009 when the Games was cancelled a few short weeks before the opening ceremony by the then Trinidad and Tobago government because of H1N1.
“But we have overcome the devastation and the debilitation of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Games were rescheduled from 2021 to this year. It’s massive. It’s awesome,” Lewis ended. “And it is immense.”