TWO-TIME First Citizens Youth Sportsman of the Year Nikoli Blackman won three gold medals on the final night to lead Team TTO to a fifth-place finish at the four-day 35th Carifta Swimming Championships which concluded Tuesday night at the Barbados Aquatic Centre in Wildey, Christchurch.
And in the open water 5k event that was staged at Carlisle Beach yesterday, Blackman and Zachary Anthony each won silver in the Boys’ 16-18 and Boys’ 14-15 age groups, respectively, to conclude TTO’s 2022 Carifta campaign.
In the pool competition Tuesday night, Team TTO finished fifth in both the points standings (355 pts)—the benchmark used to determine the championship team—and the medal count.
In terms of points, defending champions the Bahamas retained their crown amassing 975 points, with Jamaica runner-up with 833.5, the Cayman Islands third with 754 and hosts Barbados fourth with 519.
On the medal table, TTO concluded with 35 (11 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze). The medal count was dominated by the Cayman Islands (57: 25-23-9) followed by hosts Barbados (41: 22-7-12), Jamaica (64: 17-25-22), and the Bahamas (65:14-22-29).
On Tuesday, Blackman exhibited his versatility claiming individual gold in the Boys’ 15-17 400m freestyle (4:08.50) and 50m freestyle (23.31), an event in which he tied with Marvin Johnson of the Bahamas.
Then he combined with Zarek Wilson, Aaron Stuart and Johann-Matthew Matamoro to close off the meet with a bang. In the final pool event of the meet, the quartet splashed to gold and a new Carifta record in the Boys’ 15-17 4x50m free in 1:34.86, breaking the 2019 mark of the Bahamas set at 1:35.18.
TTO also picked up three silver on the night. Zachary Anthony claimed second spot in Boys’ 13-14 50m freestyle (25.21). As did Liam Roberts in the Boys’ 13-14 100m breaststroke (1:11.76). And Matamoro copped silver in a new personal best in the Boys’ 15-17 200m backstroke (2:12.91).
The medal haul was completed by two bronze, first by Alejandro Agard in a new PB in the Boys’ 11-12 100m breaststroke (1:18.62). Then Agard combined with Anthony, Roberts and Liam Carrington—disqualified in the Boys’ 13-14 200m backstroke for an infringement after he had finished second—in the Boys’ 13-14 4x50m freestyle relay (1:45.40.)
Manager Bertram Blackman and the team are scheduled to return home today.