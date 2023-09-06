Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) skipper Kieron Pollard isn’t going to lose any sleep after his team’s first loss of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) against the Guyana Amazon Warriors on Tuesday night.
Although it was disappointing that the home side wasn’t able to get across the line in front of a large crowd at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Pollard noted that playing four matches in six days leaves little time to lick their wounds.
TKR were in action again last night against the Barbados Royals at the same venue and are due to face defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Saturday and the St Lucia Kings on Sunday.
On Tuesday night, Pollard’s men posted a competitive 172 for eight against the Amazon Warriors who responded with 175 for four with five balls to spare.
The Amazon Warriors got over the line thanks to a 43-ball 62 from opening batter Saim Ayub, who struck four sixes and four fours in a 93-run second wicket stand with Shai Hope to take the game away from the hosts.
Hope struck three sixes and three fours in his 40-ball 51 while Azam Khan took them home with an unbeaten 29 off just 14 deliveries, counting three sixes and two fours.
TKR didn’t help their cause in the field with a couple of half-chances going down. However, Pollard said it was a very good game of cricket and now their focus is on the next one.
“For us it is about understanding where we went wrong as a team. I thought we did a good job in recovering to get to 172 and bringing it down to the last over,” Pollard continued.
“We’re going to go back and come back in less than 24 hours and try and give a better performance,” he noted regarding last night’s game against the Royals, after press time.
“The crowd supported us but, unfortunately, we couldn’t get over the line. I thought it was a very good game of cricket. You know 170-odd on our side and Guyana chasing it down in the last over,” Pollard added.
“For us, we’re going to go back, analyse and come back tomorrow. It is a hectic week for us. There is no time to sort of cry and lick your wounds on certain things. It is a matter of playing cricket and that is exactly what we’re going to do,” the TKR skipper said.
TKR had to rally from a sluggish start after being reduced to 59 for three in the ninth over. However, Akeal Hosein was promoted up the order and top-scored with 44 off 35 balls which included three sixes and two fours.
Meanwhile, Lorcan Tucker was the next best batter with 38 off 25 balls while Pollard excited the crowd with 25 off 12 balls and Andre Russell struck 14 off seven. Nicholas Pooran made 18 off 15 deliveries.
It wasn’t the kind of returns the crowd expected from the TKR “big guns” but Pollard said he wasn’t worried about it at this stage. Of Hosein’s promotion up the batting order, Pollard said it was a matter of trying something different.
“Again, you try different things and Akeal being a left-hander…I thought he did a brilliant job. When he started, the talk would have been why this, that and the other. But at the end of the day, we know his capabilities inside the dressing room and I think he played a fantastic innings,” Pollard opined.
Asked about the rest of the TKR batting, Pollard said: “I’m not concerned about it. One loss is not going to make us concerned. We have been batting pretty decently. We did falter in the last game but we scored 170-odd.”
About the drop catches, the TKR skipper said: “Again to be honest I will tell you nothing is a concern right now. I think we have been playing some very good cricket and these things happen in cricket.
“I would rather see guys running around and dive and try to take a catch rather than watching it fall right in front of them.”
The loss saw TKR stay in third place on seven points from six matches while the Warriors moved to the top of the table with nine from five games.
Summarised Scores:
TKR 172-8 (20 overs) (Akeal Hosein 44 no, Lorcan Tucker 38, Kieron Pollard 25; Odean Smith 3-31) vs Guyana Amazon Warriors 175-4 (19.1 overs) (Saim Ayub 62, Shai Hope 51, Azam Khan 29 no; Ali Khan 2-30, Andre Russell 2-29) --Result: Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 6 wickets