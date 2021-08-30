NOT FAR OFF

Kieron Pollard does not think his Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) side is far off from hitting top form, but he knows they must get a move on soon, starting today against the St Lucia Kings in the Hero Caribbean Premier League.
The two 2020 finalists meet again this morning at Warner Park in St Kitts after playing out a tight game on Sunday, when the Kings pulled off a five-run win.
While the victory represented the perfect rebound for Faf Du Plessis’ side after their 120-run pasting by the Jamaica Tallawahs in their opening match, Sunday’s loss was the second in three games for defending champions TKR. And Pollard said yesterday he was conscious that, “by time you blink you might be five or six games into the tournament having to win a couple.”
However, the TKR skipper felt peak form was close for the champs. “We haven’t been far off. We lost a couple close ones, one by eight runs, one by five runs, so it’s just a matter of us putting the pieces of the puzzle together quickly and playing that complete game and building that momentum,” he said.
And while the TKR batsmen in particular needed to get into stride, the signs of a turnaround are good, according to the captain.
“One positive from the batting is that all our guys have got time in the middle now. Lendl (Simmons) facing 30 deliveries, getting some time, understanding the pitch; (Colin) Munro, he has been outstanding for TKR over the years; he getting to bat 40-odd balls and batting through the innings and Tim Seifert coming out and stroking those deliveries at a strike rate of over 200 I think, has been fantastic. The old guy (Denesh) Ramdin as well, showing his experience, and I think we are getting there...We just need to find a way to get over the line.”
TKR played on Sunday without influential but injured batsman Darren Bravo. And asked about his availability today, Pollard said: “Possibility exists. He twisted his ankle couple days ago. Last game was a bit of a precautionary sort of rest to try to get it right, but let’s see what happens. Tion (Webster) came in and I didn’t think he did too badly for us as well.”
The TKR bowling has so far been their forte, but Du Plessis would also have been pleased that his side was able to defend 157 two days ago. And he feels “smart bowling” at breezy Warner Park will be key to future success in the tournament.
“There seems always to be a wind, so obviously every team would have plans for that, but I find that there is some real room for improvement for us in that area and I’m very optimistic that we’ll get better and better with that.”
The Kings captain added that for his men to shake off their early season rustiness and be successful this year, his side needed “two or three players who have a purple patch in terms of the tournament.”
With scores of 56 and 43 already, Du Plessis is hoping Tim David can be one of his match-winners. “He’s had two knocks already where he’s been very, very good with the bat, so hopefully someone like that can just run through the tournament...That makes or breaks a tournament like this.”
Today will be another chance for David to live up to that status and slay the TKR “Goliath.”
First ball is 10 a.m. And in the second game, the second-placed Tallawahs take on fifth-placed Barbados Royals from 7 p.m.