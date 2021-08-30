NOT FAR OFF

IN VAIN: Trinbago Knight Riders’ Tim Seifert hits a six during his unbeaten 40 against the St Lucia Kings, in match seven of the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League, at Warner Park Sporting Complex in Basseterre, St Kitts, on Sunday. Despite Seifert’s late fireworks -- 40 from 16 balls, including five fours and three sixes -- the TKR went under by five runs to the Kings. —Photo: CPL T20-Getty Images