ON THE MEND

Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales is set to resume bowling over the next few weeks.
And while he is hoping to return to action for the next West Indies series against India in the Caribbean, he made clear that he is taking his recover step by step.
Seales suffered a knee injury during the West Indies Test tour to Australia late last year and underwent surgery in December to repair a torn meniscus.
The injury would have sidelined the right-arm seamer for four months.
The former West Indies Under-19 standout said he does not have a set timeline for his return to the West Indies set-up but is now into the “return to play” segment of his recovery and rehabilitation.
“I don’t really have a time frame for returning to action but I am just going with what the athletic trainer says and take it from there and do the necessary work,” Seales told the Express recently.
“From last month (February) to now, I am a lot more confident with my knee and seeing the progress I have made from then to now has also given me a lot of confidence that hopefully I will be ready for the next series for the West Indies,” he added.
Asked where he is at in his recovery and rehabilitation, Seales said he is putting his knee through the paces and so far he is feeling good.
“Now I am getting back to the return to play segment of training which is more jogging and getting my body accustomed to doing the same movements again. It is just about getting into that and upping the intensity as we go along,” said Seales.
“I am more confident in my knee now, but not fully. I am just taking it day by day and building up the strength and my own confidence in my body and trying to get back to full fitness,” he added.
In terms of when he will resume bowling, the pacer said: “I am still looking to get the basic movements done properly so probably in the next two to three weeks I will start back bowling.”
The 21-year-old Seales played ten Tests for the Windies taking 37 wickets. He has also taken four wickets in seven ODIs.
Another T&T pacer, Anderson Phillip also suffered a knee injury on the Australia tour and returned to competitive action last month for the Red Force in their final two matches of the West Indies Championship campaign.