Former West Indies Test batter Brenton Parchment has found his calling in the realm of coaching and dreams of a future in West Indies cricket.
Even as a player, the 40-year-old Jamaican right-hander always saw a future in coaching and started his journey in the profession early in his career and has now attained a level three Australian coaching certification.
As it was when he played the game, the former cricketer still sees a role in the revival of West Indies cricket as something to aspire towards.
Speaking via WhatsApp from Atlanta about his coaching journey recently, Parchment, who played two Tests for the Windies against South Africa and Australia in 2008, said: “My passion is development, so I would want to definitely spend most of my time in academies in countries where cricket is at the developmental stage so I could have an impact there.
“I would love to one day lead the West Indies back to its former glory, that is winning the World Cup with the West Indies and returning them to being ranked number one in Test cricket...that would be the ultimate but from where I see myself spending most of the time, I think it is in the development of players,” he added.
He said that he would also encourage his fellow players to get into coaching because of the different perspective it offers.
“I got into coaching when I started playing professionally in England. So as part of your contract, in most cases, not all, you have to coach the age-group teams and sometimes the senior team within the club, so that’s where I actually got into coaching and eventually did some of my coaching qualifications in the UK (United Kingdom) just to better understand how to help the people I am working with,” he explained.
“I could always see myself coaching. For a long time while I was playing, I wasn’t quite sure what I wanted to do. I know I enjoy coaching and during my time in the Jamaica senior team, most of the guys would fancy training with me...they said I did good throw downs!
“The love grew from there and as part of being part of an organisation with limited staff, you somewhat became your team-mates’ coach and vice-versa and I guess that further enhanced my love for coaching and I probably fell deeper in the game,” he continued.
“What it did for me is give me the coach’s view of the game and your thought process is actually different from playing and there are a lot of things that I would have acquired from coaching that I realised that would have come to use in the latter part of my career.
“I think it something that every professional cricketer should do and just to give back to the game and it will also help with their own game. When you get to a certain level, there is an abundance of information there that you can use to help develop your game professionally and personally,” Parchment added.
As a coach, Parchment said he has done assistant work with the Dutch national team as well as the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Hero Caribbean Premier League.
While in Australia pursuing his qualifications, he coached at the district cricket club level with the Carlton Cricket Club.
“Australians pride themselves on their district cricket because they think it is the best club cricket in the world and so far, I’ve not seen any that is as competitive or even as strong,” he said of the Aussie competition.
“I’ve also done some work within the Jamaica national team and the Jamaica national youth programme. Recently I’ve done some stuff in the USA with the Atlanta Fire and now with the Atlanta Lightning and I am also one of the head coaches at the Ricardo Powell Cricket Academy here in Atlanta,” he concluded.