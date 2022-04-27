WE will come to the end of an era in the sport of tennis in Trinidad tomorrow.
After occupying the courts at the Trinidad Country Club for the last 17 years, the Patrons Tennis Academy will be saying goodbye to the Maraval venue as their contract is not being re-negotiated.
And if the country’s leading tennis academy is unable to find a home soon, it could be the biggest blow to the sport in a very long time.
Over 200 youngsters, ages five to 18, currently train at the facility and Patrons host every single national junior tournament in the country with the exception of the Catch National Junior Championships.
Just two weeks ago they staged the first junior competition of the year, RBC Junior Tournament, which usually ends the season in mid-December but was postponed because of Covid-19.
“Patrons” also host Primary School events as well as the Sagicor and Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournaments, and used to also run another competition, but the Subway Junior Tournament has not taken place since the pandemic first hit two years ago.
With the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, being used by the Government until last month in the fight against Covid, Country Club was the sport’s adopted home for the last two years.
Patrons was formed almost 35 years ago by a group led by Jean Merry, who is the only founding member still with the organisation. The former Tranquillity Open Champion is obviously heart-broken, but she is hopeful that they “will be able to find a place soon for the players to resume training and competing.”
Merry’s dedicated and hard-working team includes Neil Lingo and Kevin Clarke. Clarke is a coach and their tournament referee for over two decades, while Lingo, who gained valuable experience in the United States when his daughter, former national champ, Lee-Anne, trained there for over five years, has been their head coach for 12 years.
Patrons began operations at a warehouse in El Socorro, but the club did not really take off until the move to the Public Services Association (PSA) compound on Long Circular Road, a stone’s throw away from Country Club, in the late 1990s.
During this period Merry won her long battle for Trinidad to host an ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament, and the 14 & under division of the IBM Ibis ITF Junior Tournament took place at a facility opposite Long Circular Mall, until Patrons’ relocation in 2005.
Patrons kept on hosting the ITF competition for about six more years and then passed on the mantle to the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago. The majority of the country’s top players for around the last two decades would have at least started playing the game with Patrons.
Their leading players at the moment are Luca Shamsi and Kale Dalla Costa, the sport’s junior male nominees for the First Citizens Sports Awards for 2019 and last year, respectively.
Both players upset seeded players Sunday to reach the Division A semi-finals of the East Classified Tournament in St Augustine. Jordane Dookie, who last month became the first tennis player to capture a Junior Player of the Year prize during the First Citizens Sports Awards, also began her career at Country Club.
Patrons’ last hurrah was capturing eight of 12 titles in the CO Williams Junior Tennis Tournament in Barbados last week.