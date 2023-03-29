The dry season for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batters continued yesterday in Tarouba. Until Terrance Hinds and Anderson Phillip refreshed them.
The Central Sports all-rounder returned to the side from injury to score an excellent 94 (ten fours, three sixes) in a partnership of 100 for the ninth wicket with Phillip (63 not out, seven fours, two sixes), as the one-from-bottom Red Force were dismissed for 302 against rock bottom Jamaica Scorpions, on the first day of their final round West Indies Championship encounter.
And to further perk up the Red Force, Phillip bowled Tevin Gilzene in the last over of the day, as the Scorpions ended on five for one. That represented a noteworthy fightback from a side that lost their last two games in tame fashion.
For the most part, the Brian Lara Cricket Academy proved to be a school of hard lessons for Darren Bravo and his men after the Red Force skipper opted to bat first. Not for the first time this season, the lower order put runs on the board, rescuing a desperate situation at 119-7.
The top order failed the test of technique against the Scorpions seamers led by Derval Green (3-56) and Marquino Mindley (2-56), who examined them with fuller lengths. It was a hot, testing time in Tarouba for the home side, with only temporary refreshment coming initially from a 71-run fifth wicket stand between Joshua Da Silva (39) and Tion Webster (30).
That was until Hinds got together with Phillip to seize the initiative. Hinds was one of three changes to the Red Force side for this match, with pacer Shannon Gabriel returning from West Indies duty and opener Kamil Pooran making his debut. Pooran would form part of the fourth different opening combination the Red Force have tried this season. But there was no change in results.
Pooran was the first casualty. After two confidently struck boundaries—through cover and backward point-- he tried to drive with his feet in the crease and had his off-stump knocked back by a Mindley away swinger. It would not be the last time that Mindley would breach the defence of a Red Force batter. But he had to wait until the second session for his next wicket.
His new ball partner Ojay Shields accounted for the other opener, Vikash Mohan, while Green found the edge as Bravo pushed uncertainly and Scorpions skipper Jermaine Blackwood snapped up the catch at second slip. One run later, Jason Mohammed followed his captain back to the dug-out, sweeping slow left-armer Jeavor Royal to deep square-leg.
At 41 for four and lunch time not yet approaching, the Red Force were in familiar strife. But they ended the session strongly thanks to Hinds and Da Silva who collected nine fours between them with cuts, drives, dabs and pulls before the break, as the Red Force went to the interval on 93-4.
Webster and Da Silva were keen to pounce on anything loose as the Scorpions bowlers dropped their levels somewhat. After lunch though, the visitors re-established their control.
Blackwood, shuffling his pack of bowlers steadily, went back to Mindley, and in his first over, he bowled Webster. There seemed no room for the in-swinging ball to pass, but it found a way through to the middle stump, perhaps off a faint inside edge. It was a good ball to end a good innings in the making.
Webster’s dismissal started a sequence in which the Red Force lost three wickets in 14 balls, Da Silva and Imran Khan falling to the recalled Green as the Red Force lurched to 119-7. It was now left for Hinds and the stubborn Bryan Charles (nine) to begin the second recovery effort with a 66-run stand for the eighth wicket.
Hinds did the bulk of the scoring, mixing his aggression with sound defence and the pair seemed set to take their side to tea until Charles erred. Teased into a rash cut shot by leg-spinner Abhijai Mansingh in the last over to the break, he got an edge to keeper Thomas. At 185-8, the Scorpions were now set to wrap up the innings.
But Hinds and Phillip took the sting out of the Scorpions with their defiant ninth wicket partnership before Hinds was trapped lbw, six runs away from a second first-class century (285-9).
The visitors came to rue the chance they offered Phillip when the total was 189. Hitting hard through the leg-side, he took the run-scoring pressure off Hinds in making a career-best half-century in two hours, as the pair dashed the Scorpions’ hopes of having to overhaul a small total. The loss of Gilzene just added to their bitterness on a day gone sour.