Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Anderson Phillip is feeling good about his recent performances in the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship and is looking to do better when the season resumes.
While there is no set date for the resumption of the four-day tournament, the Red Force are currently in second place behind defending champions Barbados Pride with two victories.
The Red Force defeated the Jamaica Scorpions by three wickets in the first round before beating the Windward Islands Volcanoes by an innings and 43 runs inside three days last week.
Phillip played a key role in both fixtures, grabbing five second innings wickets in the first game and taking a match haul of seven in the second to earn the Player-of-the-Match award.
“It felt good (to able to get some wickets for the Red Force),” the right-arm pacer told the media after the Volcanoes game.
“After being omitted from the West Indies set-up, I came back here and put in the work and getting these types of performances, it is definitely a good feeling and I am thankful for it and I am hoping it continues for the rest of the season,” he continued.
“I would not say I came out with a point to prove. I have been working hard on my game and therefore the results will show,” Phillip added.
This season, Phillip said he is placing more emphasis on being consistent and that sharing the dressing room with West Indies Test fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has helped him a lot.
“Shannon always stresses on being more consistent and to always work out a batsman. I learned a lot from Shannon and I am thankful for being in the same dressing room with him,” said Phillip.
“I have been striving for more consistency. I am a wicket-taking bowler and I will show aggression from time to time, so it is just within me. I have been working on my fitness and it shows, so I can be able to bowl long spells,” he continued.
“Coming off of two good seasons, I was just looking to continue what I have been doing and to try and better my performances going forward. For me the work continues. I am just looking forward to the rest of the games, so I will make sure I am fit and ready to go,” Phillip concluded.
The Red Force are on currently on 38.6 points from two matches while the Pride lead the six-team standings with 42 points.