Pleasing efforts

Coach Phil Simmons was impressed with the work of his seniors, captain Kraigg Brathwaite and seamer Kemar Roach after the West Indies wrapped up victory in the first Test against Bangladesh inside four days at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
“Everyone has seen [Brathwaite’s] determination,” Simmons said in post-game comments on Sunday. “His unique style. He doesn’t have a problem doing his job for five days. It is unique because a lot of batsmen nowadays like to play shots and be done with it.
“From his point of view, he wants to be there for the team. That rolls into the captaincy. He is not loud but the players know what he wants. He makes them understand in his unique way. He seems to be growing in the role.”
With their victory, West Indies have now won three of their eight World Test Championship (WTC) matches and are unbeaten in their last four Tests.
Simmons wants his players to build on their good start this year which includes a 1-0 series victory over England.
“We started 2021 in the same way,” Simmons noted. “We won two in Bangladesh, and drew two against Sri Lanka. It is about how we go forward from here. I want to be unbeaten in all five Tests in this year. That would be good for me. Guys are getting confident in what they are doing. It makes your job and role easier the more confidence you have. It has happened especially after winning the series against England not too long ago. The confidence showed.”
Kemar Roach too contributed heavily in the Antigua win, after nearly missing the game. The 33-year old fast bowler had to clear a last-minute fitness test to make himself available for selection. He responded with a match haul of seven for 74 and equalling Michael Holding’s tally of 249 Test wickets.
“[Roach] has taken things to the next level,” Simmons said. “He has been excellent. He is now tied with Mikey [Holding], but in the dressing room he is always leading the youngsters. He has played 70 Tests, so he educates them. It is great to have him in the dressing room.”
Elsewhere in the team, John Campbell made his first Test fifty in 15 innings, a knock which helped the Windies recover from nine for three and see off a chase of 84. “I think it was really important,” Simmons said. “He has had good starts in most of the games but failed to get past that 30-40 mark. The unbeaten fifty must give him some kind of confidence to get that big score, hopefully in the next Test match.”
West Indies’ slip catching was also impressive at North Sound. They took 13 catches behind the wicket, dropping just the one. Six of those 13 catches were taken at slip, while wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva gobbled up the other seven. Simmons was asked to explain this and he said, “it is a matter of practice. I think the guys are enjoying the fact that the balls are coming to them. It is after a long time I am seeing the ball going to first slip in the Caribbean. It is nice to see.
“There’s also the fact that Jason Holder might come back into the team later in the year, so nobody wants to be put out of there. They know that he will walk right back into the slips. That could be a motivation too.”