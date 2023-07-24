POORAN MISSING

Shimron Hetmyer and Jayden Seales will be part of the West Indies One-Day International (ODI) rebuild, when the Caribbean side take on India in the three match CG United ODI series which starts Thursday at Kensington Oval, in Barbados.
However, Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder will be missing. Pooran and Holder were part of the WI squad for the disastrous World Cup Qualifier campaign in Zimbabwe, where the Windies failed to make it to the 50-over World Cup in India later this year.
Both were missing from the 15-member squad announced yesterday by Cricket West Indies. The CWI release said both players were unavailable.
Holder was just a part of the two-Test series against the Indians which ended yesterday at the Queen’s Park Oval, while Pooran is currently playing in the Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament in the United States.
The release gave no explanation as to why the players were unavailable. However, CWI said all-rounder Keemo Paul was unavailable because of injury.
Left-hander Hetmyer’s last ODI for West Indies was against Australia in Barbados in 2021. And Seales is included in the squad after being left out of the Test series to give him more time to regain fitness following his layoff because of knee surgery.
The squad was named following a four-day camp at Kensington Oval held to prepare the white-ball players for the upcoming ODI series, as well as the five-match T20I series that follows.
In addition to Hetmyer, the selectors have also recalled fast bowler Oshane Thomas and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah. They have been included following their rehabilitation from surgery, while left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie is also included, having recovered from injury.
Lead selector Desmond Haynes said: “We welcome Oshane and Shimron back into the group. Both have played at the international level before, with some success, and we believe they will fit well into the set-up.
“Oshane brings pace and is a potential wicket-taker with the new ball. Shimron’s style of batting will offer a lot, especially in the middle stage of the innings, and he is also a potential ‘finisher’.”
Kensington Oval hosts the first two matches in the three-match series, on Thursday and Saturday. The teams then move to Trinidad for the third and final ODI at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy next Tuesday.
FULL SQUAD: Shai Hope (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas.
Additional Players at white ball preparation camp: Dennis Bulli, Roston Chase, McKenny Clarke, Kavem Hodge, Jair McCallister, Obed McCoy, Kevin Wickham.