Pulling together

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder and captain Kieron Pollard have pointed to the One-Day series loss to Ireland as the catalyst for the 3-2 T20 series win over England.
The Windies clinched the five-match rubber at Kensington with a 17-run win on Sunday that was sealed by a Holder beaver-trick in the final over. It capped performances that made him the Player-of-the-Series.
“I was just pleased with the consistency in terms of the wicket-taking column; it’s something I pride myself on, particularly in this format.,” Holder said yesterday in a Cricket West Indies interview.
“There were tough times in the series which you would expect and just the way I came through the tough periods was very, very pleasing. Had to hold my nerve, had to hold my character and just settle and do what was required at that present time; not only in the game last (Sunday) night but through the entire series,” he added.
But more significant for him was the way he and his team-mates rebounded from the losses to Ireland.
“We came together closer,” he noted. “After that (Ireland) series, we came together closer, very, very disappointed. We felt as though we let not only ourselves down but the entire region.
“We had extensive chats. Everybody had to do some soul-searching...Feeling the way we did after that series really made us pull together and come out with a big performance in this series. It just shows the depth in the dressing room, it shows the character and it’s something that could be commended.
Everybody put their hands up in desperate times. We played together well as a team.”
Skipper Pollard was of a similar view.
Speaking after the match Sunday he said: “After coming from Jamaica, our heads were down and we had conversations in the dressing room about how we want to play the cricket and I thought the guys bounced back pretty well...We have to focus on what we need to focus on, which is the cricket and I think the guys are putting their heads down, understanding what we want to do, what we want to achieve as a team and you saw the results tonight.”
Both men also addressed talk over last week of rifts within the team.
Pollard began his interview by singing:“You can’t keep a good man down; always keep a smile when they want me to frown.”
And pointing towards to his players with one of the match-stumps he said:“Every single one in that dressing room, we rallied throughout everything. Every time we won a game, there was something negative against us but we came out today and they really, really rallied, so well done to every single one of them and all the supporters who supported us.”
Holder said of the talk:”I’ve heard so much of it, it’s time to stop hearing it; just crack on and do what’s required of you. I think each and every individual has a role to play and I think it’s important we narrow in on our role and just try to execute.”
The former Test and ODI captain added: “It’s the first time in a very long time I felt that close in a dressing room. Hopefully we can continue and keep building something special. I think this group has to be the group, such a young group, young, talented players to come even closer and get better. Once we do that, I think the future for West Indies cricket would be in good hands.”
West Indies will now head to India for ODI and T20I series, and looking ahead to the T20 assignment and the possibilities for the current group Holder said:“We can go a lot of places. It’s up to the individuals in the dressing room.
“We’ve shown, not only on this occasion but numerous occasions what we can produce but consistency is obviously the name of the game. I think this series (India) is a big series because India for me is the best all-round team in the world. They’ve proven that over the last couple years and to go in their back yard and beat them is not going to be and easy feat but it’s not impossible.”
In India West Indies will play three ODIs, beginning on Sunday, followed by three T20I matches.