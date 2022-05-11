Former West Indies batting coach Toby Radford feels the West Indies selectors have made a good choice in appointing Nicholas Pooran as captain of the white-ball team.
Pooran was announced as Kieron Pollard’s replacement last week, with his first assignments being One-Day International (ODI) series against the Netherlands and Pakistan from the end of this month. And speaking on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados on Tuesday, Radford noted Pooran’s early maturity.
“When I finished working with the West Indies he was just starting in many ways and I remember how mature he was for a young player who was coming into the side. He struck me very early on as a guy who thought a lot about his game,” Radford said.
“When he went over to practice, he knew exactly what he wanted to get out of his practice; so I found quite a mature head on young shoulders then, and since then he’s gone on and done well in the white ball format,” he added.
Radford also noted: “I think he’ll do a good job actually and in the couple of games he has done, I think he’s showed a good energy. He gets on well with people, he’s a good communicator, so I think he’s got all the attributes to go on and do a good job... I think he’ll take things forward.”
Shai Hope has been named as Pooran’s vice-captain in the 50-overs format and Radford said the combination of the two was a good one.
“Shai’s fairly experienced... I think between them they’ll do well and hopefully you’ll see in terms of selection... a good spread of players from across the Caribbean when it comes to picking the team.”
Asked about his reaction to Pollard’s retirement, Radford said he was not surprised by the decision, acknowledging that Pollard had been playing for a long time. But Radford said: “He can be proud of what he’s achieved, he’s been a fine player, he’s had a great career and he can hand it on to someone else. Now might be a good time to do that.”