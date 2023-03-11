TERMINIX LA HORQUETTA RANGERS blew a two-goal lead to their detriment for the second time in a couple weeks.
Leading by two goals after 20 minutes, Rangers suffered a series of defensive errors and conceded three second-half goals to lose the second match of their Caribbean tour 3-2 to the Grenada men’s national football team on Friday night at Fond Sauteur Recreation Ground, St Patrick’s, Grenada.
Rangers face Grenada again, tonight, in a second friendly match, before moving to St Vincent and the Grenadines where they meet that national team on Wednesday and Saturday.
Despite opening the tour with a 2-0 win over St Lucia, for a second match, Rangers look good going forward, vulnerable when under attack and played very little football in the second half. Representing East champions La Horquetta XF in the zonal Champions of Champions series recently, the Rangers players let a similar two-goal half-time lead slip when defeated 4-3 by North champions Belmont FC.
Against Grenada, it looked like the T&T professional club would run away with the match, when veteran Tyrone Charles and teenage talent Real Gill put them comfortably ahead 2-0 and seemingly firmly in charge after 20 minutes.
Rangers took the lead in the 13th, when Charles turned and volleyed powerfully past the keeper, after his captain, Jamal Creighton, headed-on the ball inside the Grenada penalty area. Rangers could have scored a few more times before Gill eventually made it 2-0 in the 19th minute, taking a ball inside the penalty area and curling a shot inside the far post.
Grenada came back into the match and got a couple of good chances, including a low shot from Christian Julien, the island’s Footballer of the Year, and a Joshua Issac free-kick, both leaving Rangers keeper Jabari St Hillaire at full stretch, before going marginally wide just before the first half ended.
Grenada were back in the game just a minute into the second period, with Roma Frank volleying home following a defensive error. By then, the elusive Gill was getting some serious physical attention. He shut down and so did Rangers.
Looking disjointed, with some players seemingly playing out of their regular positions, Rangers were defending more than attacking in the second half and when Gill lost the ball up front, it allowed the counter-attack which ended with Kriston Julien sweeping a low shot under the dive of keeper St Hillaire, to pull Grenada level at 2-2 in the 75th minute. And when Rangers lost the ball again in midfield, talented Issac punished them with a low shot for the winner in the 88th minute.