THE National Junior Badminton Championship returns after a three-year absence today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

More than 100 players will be participating in singles, doubles and mixed doubles in five—Under-11, 13, 15, 17 and 19—categories in the three-day tournament. The boys’ Under-19 event should be the most exciting with the inclusion of Travis Sinanan and Vishal Ramsubhag.