Regional first-class cricket will get going this week with the start of the West Indies Championship 2022 tomorrow. It will be the first time that four-day cricket has been played in the region since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The West Indies Championship marks not only a return of the regional red ball competition, but also the opportunity for West Indian players to stake their claim for selection to the West Indies Test squad for the forthcoming Apex Test Series against England in March.
The first and second rounds will be played in Barbados and Trinidad from tomorrow to Saturday and from Tuesday, February 15 to Friday, February 18. The teams will again compete for the Headley Weekes Trophy named in honour of West Indies legends George Headley and Sir Everton Weekes.
Defending champions, Barbados Pride who won the last edition of the West Indies Championship in 2020, will face the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the first match at Kensington Oval; home team Trinidad and Tobago Red Force host Jamaica Scorpions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy; while the newly named Guyana Harpy Eagles face the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Queens Park Oval.
In the second round, Barbados Pride face Jamaica Scorpions at Kensington Oval; Trinidad and Tobago Red Force take on Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy; and Guyana Harpy Eagles meet Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Queen’s Park Oval.
The last three rounds of the West Indies Championship are scheduled to be contested in May. For the 2022 tournament, each squad will consist of 15 players due to the pandemic. Cricket West Indies is also implementing a special “player loan” system to try to ensure that each team will be able to complete their fixtures. If a team has a player(s) ruled out due to a positive Covid-19 result, they can request to use a player(s) from another team and/or from a pool of locally registered reserve players.
Commenting on the importance of the Championship, director of cricket Jimmy Adams said:”This competition plays a critical role in our player-development pathway and, after almost two years, we are delighted to have our regional players back playing competitively in this format.”
CEO Johnny Grave added: “This is exciting news as we know the teams have been putting in hours of hard work in the nets, patiently waiting for the matches to be confirmed and are looking forward to being back on the field and entertaining their fans. These upcoming matches are especially crucial as we host England in the Apex Test Series in March, so the ‘Championship’ will be the ideal preparation for our Test players as well,” Grave said.
MATCH SCHEDULE
(Rounds one and two)
Round 1 – February 9-12
Barbados Pride vs Leeward Island Hurricanes, Kensington Oval
Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Guyana Harpy Eagles, Queen’s Park Oval
Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica Scorpions, Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Round 2 – February 15-18
Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions, Kensington Oval
Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Leeward Island Hurricanes, Queen’s Park Oval
Trinidad and Tobago vs Windward Islands Volcanoes, Brian Lara Cricket Academy