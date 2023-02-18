West Indies senior men’s team leads selector Desmond Haynes has been having conversations with current white-ball players Brandon King, Shai Hope and Akeal Hosein as it relates to their red-ball ambitions.
Haynes confirmed that he has spoken to a few players about playing the longer version of the game and maybe going on a few ‘A’ team tours but he noted that players’ schedules and prior commitments continue to be a challenge.
“We’ve got a lot players who we would like to include in the set-up and we would like to see them playing some four-day cricket for the franchises. I think the “A” team can have a mixture of who we want to be involved in the longer version of the game and it would be good to give them some exposure as well, but it is quite difficult sometimes with players’ schedules,” Haynes told the media during a virtual press conference on Thursday.
“But yes, we would really like to see the likes of Brandon, Shai Hope, and I had a chat with Akeal Hosein as well, and I was saying to him what I would like to see these guys playing so that we can have a core of players that we can look at and say these guys could compete with any team in the world,” he added.
The 28-year-old King has played 20 ODIs and 32 T20Is for the Windies and has also featured in 32 first-class matches.
Hope, 29, has been named West Indies ODI captain and has played 104 ODIs, 19 T20Is and 38 Tests.
Meanwhile, Hosein has played 29 ODIs and 32 T20Is for the Windies after making his debut in 2021.
The left-arm spinner has also been impressive in the first-class arena, playing 24 matches and grabbing 66 wickets. He also has a first-class century and two half-centuries.
“We’ve made a recommendation that at the beginning of every year, we ask these guys for their availability to play cricket for West Indies, so that when they look at the schedule, they know the West Indies schedule so they can then say, yes, I would give up a T20 in Bangladesh and play “A” team cricket or four-day cricket at home or something like that,” Haynes explained.
“But it is something that we need to work hand-in-hand with the players, because we have no intentions to stop people from making money. So, if guys are unavailable because they are involved in other T20 formats around the world where they might have made commitments before, it is very difficult for me to ask them to renege on their commitment,” he added.