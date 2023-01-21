Vikash Mohan is the only new face in the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force squad for the first two matches of the 2023 West Indies Championship.
The former 2012 Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 captain, Mohan, scored 55 in the first Red Force red ball trial match this year and 45 and eight not out in the Soca Kings North/South Classic last week, to force his way into the 13-man squad that will travel to Grenada ahead of the opening match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes which bowls off on January 31.
Mohan, who was used as an opening batter in the North/South Classic, could make his first-class debut against the Volcanoes. However, the Red Force will have other options at the top of the innings, including regular opener Jeremy Solozano as well as medium pace all-rounder Tion Webster and leg-spinner Imran Khan.
Meanwhile, left-arm orthodox spinner Khary Pierre is also in the Red Force 13-man squad and could be in line to return to the red-ball starting line-up for the first time since 2020.
Pierre was impressive in the North/South Classic, grabbing eight wickets in the match.
He will be competing with off-spinner Bryan Charles and Khan for a starting position as one of the main spinners in the team. The other spin options are Jason Mohammed, Yannic Cariah and Jyd Goolie.
Red Force skipper Darren Bravo along with senior batters Mohammed and Cariah will make up the core of the team’s middle order, along with Goolie, who top-scored in the North/South Classic with 55.
Wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo is also back in the squad in place of regular gloveman Joshua Da Silva who will be on West Indies Test duty in Zimbabwe.
In the fast bowling department, the Red Force will be without the injured Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales, while Shannon Gabriel will be in Zimbabwe with the Windies’ Test team.
Seales is still recovering from knee surgery following an injury sustained during the tour of Australia late last year.
Phillip is also recovering from a minor knee injury which would have kept him out of the North/South Classic last week as well as the team’s first trial match of the year.
Balanced squad
Speaking about the squad, Red Force head coach David Furlonge described it as “balanced”.
“Khary Pierre has been in the system. He was in the Super50 team, so he is not new to the set-up and he bowled well in the North/South game. Vikash Mohan is really the only new addition we have. He really impressed in the few innings he had in the trial games and he gets his opportunity at a higher level to see how he does,” said Furlonge.
Asked about the absence of fast-bowling trio Gabriel, Seales and Phillip, Furlonge said: “Not having those three players would be a setback. However, we have Terrance Hinds who has been doing well and we have Uthman Muhammad who will now get his chance.
“The idea is that we will be using Tion Webster in an all-rounder role now. He has been bowling well and taking wickets in the trial games. He has stepped up his game and we will use him as sort of the third seamer,” the Red Force coach continued.
He also noted that left-arm fast-bowler Shaaron Lewis is also injured and that he is hoping to have Phillip ready for the third round of matches.
Asked if they would be using a spin-heavy attack in the absence of their front-line quicks, Furlonge said: “We have to see the surface to determine the final team.
“The spinners dominated in the North/South Classic but we are not likely to get that type of surface in Grenada. But our spinners are of a high quality and are capable of bowling well on any surface,” he said. “Uthman Muhammad could be a handful. He is full of confidence and he is understanding the game a little more from a team perspective. I think we have a good, balanced bowling attack and a balanced team.”
In terms of the team’s final preparations for the opening round, Furlonge said the extended sessions have gone well and that they will be looking to do a “mock game” tomorrow at the Queen’s Park Oval to gauge the batters’ progress.
“The extended sessions, the players have been looking better and better,” said Furlonge.
“We were trying to have a mock game on Friday but unfortunately because of rain that wasn’t possible. We will try again for that on Monday at the Oval to sort of gauge where the batsmen are at.”
“They (the batters) are very confident and happy with the length of time they got to spend in the middle. Some batted for an hour and a half and they are hungry and want to bat more. We took note of the number of times they get out in the sessions which have been reduced to maybe once in a session. We are trying our best because I think once our batting can come good, we can do well in the tournament,” Furlonge concluded.
Red Force Squad: Darren Bravo (Captain), Vikash Mohan, Tion Webster, Amir Jangoo, Terrance Hinds, Bryan Charles, Uthman Muhammad, Khary Pierre, Jyd Goolie, Yannic Cariah, Imran Khan, Jason Mohammed, Jeremy Solozano.