The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force players have spent countless hours preparing and now they will be tested.
The Darren Bravo-led T&T outfit will square off against the Windward Islands Volcanoes in the opening round of the West Indies Championship at Grenada National Stadium, bowling off at 10 a.m. today, while the other teams in the competition will get their respective campaigns off the ground from tomorrow.
“The mentality is just positivity,” Red Force opener Jeremy Solozano said prior to the team’s departure from Trinidad on Saturday. “I have a clear mind right now and I am just thinking positive and looking forward to going out there and performing for the team and the nation.
“We’ve been training for a lot of hours. We’ve gotten a lot of time in the middle, which I think was beneficial for me and my teammates and we are looking forward to the tournament,” the left-hander added.
“Everybody is eager and anxious to go out there and perform for themselves and the nation. I think the energy has been high throughout,” he continued.
Solozano said the build-up to the season opener was intense with the players taking part in extended sessions and Solozano expects the hard work to pay off. “I think the training we have put it will have a very big impact on the team’s performance because spending time in the middle is really where you want to be so the more you bat out there, the better prepared you will be,” said Solozano.
“I think as senior players we need to use our experience to go out there and score runs consistently and that is basically what we have been working on doing in the training sessions. Everyone is focused and everyone is on the same mission,” he added.
Of his own goals for the season, Solozano said he just wants “to go out there and enjoy my cricket and the result will take care of itself.”
“I know what I want to do and what I am supposed to do and once I can do those things everything else will fall into place,” he added.
T&T have stuck with the core of their team from previous seasons with the exception of Vikash Mohan, who is expected to fill the other opening spot alongside Solozano.
Mohan is yet to play a first-class game but his form in the T&T trial matches has impressed all, including head coach and chairman of selectors David Furlonge.
T&T will be without fast bowlers Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales — both recovering from knee injuries — and Shannon Gabriel who is on West Indies duty in Zimbabwe.
SQUADS:
T&T Red Force: Darren Bravo (Captain), Amir Jangoo, Imran Khan, Jason Mohammed, Terrance Hinds, Jyd Goolie, Jeremy Solozano, Yannic Cariah, Bryan Charles, Vikash Mohan, Uthman Muhammad, Tion Webster, Khary Pierre; David Furlonge
(Head Coach).
Windward Islands Volcanoes: Alick Athanaze (Captain), Jerlani Robinson, Kavem Hodge, Keron Cottoy, Sunil Ambris, Justin Greaves, Tevyn Walcott, Kenneth Dember, Preston McSween, Teddy Bishop, Daurius Martin, Kimani Melius, Nicklaus Redhead; Shirley Clarke (Head Coach).