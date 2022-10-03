Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge said that despite Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo’s retirement from international cricket, having them around the set-up in the build-up to the Regional Super50 will be “priceless”.
While Furlonge is yet to confirm the availability of all the players for the Super50, which is scheduled for next month, he said having mentors like Bravo and Pollard around the side will be “a big fillip” as the T&T franchise go for another limited overs title.
Asked about the availability of some of the senior players like Pollard, Lendl Simmons and Denesh Ramdin, who would have all announced their retirement from international cricket earlier this year, Furlonge said: “We have not confirmed all who are available and who are not available for the tournament but we have a group of 30 or so players training and another 20 or so that were not here today.”
While he has stepped away from the international game, Pollard still plays franchise cricket. He captained the Trinbago Knight Riders in the recent CPL.
In terms of continuing to use the expertise of former West Indies players in the Red Force squad, Furlonge said they were the first team to bring in Dwayne Bravo as a mentor and they will continue to use the resources available to them to best prepare the team.
“We started Bravo as a mentor with our team last year and yes Pollard and these senior guys are always willing to be around the team and give advice and share their experience so I have no doubt they will be around once their schedule allows it,” the Red Force coach explained.
“Having them around to give advice and inspirational talks is priceless. For them to be around will be a big fillip for us to have them here,” Furlonge declared.
With the CPL now over, the Red Force franchise has stepped up preparations for the Super50.
Furlonge said the team has been in training but will be ramping things up in the coming weeks with at least three 50-over practice matches before trimming the squad.
Yesterday, the players were due to get some outdoor practice in the middle at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva. However, rain late on Sunday and early yesterday morning forced the team to stay indoors where they utilised the indoor nets.
“We have been training all the time and we were hoping to use the middle today (yesterday), but unfortunately we had some rain so we had to stay indoors and use the indoor nets but we still had a good session,” said Furlonge.
“The players said they found the sessions were intense and the players coming back from CPL said they liked the attitude and the energy of the players that were there already so the session I think was fruitful,” he added.
Asked about the practice games scheduled for later this month, Furlonge said they will be crucial.
“We are hoping to get the weather on our side to get a few practice games in so we can have a look at the players. It is a different level of game. It is not T20 so you still have to bat properly especially early on in the innings so we are hoping to get the fellas out there in the middle to give them time at the crease,” the Red Force coach explained.
The team will continue to train in Balmain this week and will have three practice matches next week, weather permitting.