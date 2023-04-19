RESCUE ACT

Joshua Da Silva stepped up with a captain’s knock of 136 not out to rescue Team Headley from a spot of bother and lead them to a respectable first innings total on the first day of their Headley Weekes Tri Series match against the West Indies Academy, at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, yesterday.
After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Team Headley lay in tatters at 59 for five in the first session before Da Silva and Akeem Jordan (54), who scored his maiden first-class half-century, shared a 105-run stand for the sixth wicket to rally their team to reach 259 all out.
Having played an integral role with the bat, Jordan returned with the ball late in the day, grabbing two wickets for 15 runs from five overs as the Academy closed the day on 49 for two.
Da Silva said it wasn’t alien territory for him having to bat with the tail and was pleased with the fight shown by the lower order to tally a “decent total.”
“I went in with the team in a spot of bother,” Da Silva said. “We were struggling a bit and the Academy boys got off to a good start. After winning the toss and choosing to bat, we didn’t live up to the expectations of what we would have needed to do.”
“For me, it was just about batting time and I have been in similar situations before—a few times well for the senior (West Indies) team—so it wasn’t too different. It wasn’t foreign waters, so I just wanted to go out there and bat and play for my team and hope someone would stick around with me and Akeem did that right,” Da Silva added.
The wicketkeeper/batter batted for more than three hours (201 balls, 16 fours and three sixes) to dig his team out of trouble. Meanwhile, Jordan faced 64 balls and struck eight fours.
Da Silva also featured in other valuable partnerships; 38 with his Trinidad and Tobago teammate Anderson Phillip (16), 22 with Chaim Holder (10) and 35 with Marquino Mindley (0), before running out of partners.
“I would have liked to bat out the day but from where we were, I think 260 is a decent total. We could bowl to that and our bowlers would not have to be too negative and we could attack a little bit. We got two early wickets, so tomorrow (today) we just want to come out here and do what we can,” Da Silva concluded.