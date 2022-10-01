RESPECT AT LAST

Jamaica Tallawahs skipper Rovman Powell said that the disrespect his team endured throughout the tenth edition of the tournament spurred them on as they lifted their third Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 title with an eight-wicket victory over the Barbados Royals in the final at Guyana National Stadium in Providence on Friday night.
After restricting the Royals to 161 for seven, the Tallawahs, led by an unbeaten 83 from Player-of-the-Series Brandon King and 47 from Shamarh Brooks, raced to 162 for two off just 16.1 overs to seal the win.
“I think adjectives are inadequate in describing how I feel now. The type of disrespect we endured during the competition, it is all of it bottled up now and the emotions are kind of hard to come out now,” Powell said after the game.
“At some point in the competition we seemed down and out but those guys rallied around my captaincy and believed in me as a captain and now we are CPL champions,” he continued.
“I think we used the disrespect we endured as motivation to be honest. I think the guys were very hungry and everything just end up right,” Powell added.
The Tallawahs qualified for the playoffs as the fourth and final qualifiers.
However, Powell said the Tallawahs’ “big players” stood up at key moments and that made the difference for them.
He highlighted King’s century in a losing cause against the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the league phase and Shamarh Brooks’ ton in the qualifier against the same opponents as examples.
“In key moments we wanted our big players to stand up and I think they did that for us,” Powell explained.
On Friday in the final, King faced 50 balls and struck 13 fours and two sixes while Brooks faced 33 deliveries.
The pair helped the Tallawahs recover from the loss of Kennar Lewis off the fourth ball of the innings and dominated until the end.
Earlier, Azam Khan had top-scored with 51 from 40 balls while Rahkeem Cornwall slammed 36 from 21 deliveries but Royals slumped from a promising 117 for two in the 15th over to a disappointing 161 for seven off their 20 overs.
The architects of their downfall were left-arm spinner Fabian Allen (three for 24) and seamer Nicholson Gordon (three for 33), the pair grabbing three wickets apiece to haul the Tallawahs back into the contest.
For the Tallawahs, the title triumph added to those of 2013 and 2016, and came on the back of an up-and-down group stage campaign.
Tallawahs bowling coach, West Indies legend Sir Curtly Ambrose said his team deserved to be champions.
“Nobody gave us a chance to get out of the first round let alone win it. I haven’t sprinted in years I found myself sprinting onto the field and it was a wonderful performance throughout and we are deserving winners,” he said.
Sir Curtly noted the team’s all-around efficiency.
“The thing about the Tallawahs is that we didn’t rely on any one or two players. At any given time, any player could step up because we have depth in our batting and we have good bowling and we stuck together as a family and we believed from day one we could have won this championship and we did. I am lost for words. This means so much to me and to the Jamaica franchise and no one gave us a chance and here we are, winners!”
Tallawahs head coach Shivnarine Chanderpaul said he was really happy with the win and thanked the Guyana crowd for supporting his team in the final.
Of their performance in the final, Chanderpaul added: “It shows we have a very good team and we step up when we are called on at the big times. We were a bit cold after our first two wins and I was hoping we could carry on and the guys proved they we able to carry on and win the finals,” he added.