JORDAN RILEY scored a dramatic late goal as Trinidad and Tobago staged a comeback to defeat Dominican Republic 3-2 yesterday, in Group C of the 2023 CONCACAF Men’s Beach Soccer Championships, at the Malcolm Beach Soccer Facility in Nassau, Bahamas. Unbeaten United States won the group when beating Panama 5-1 for a third win of the tournament.
Having finished third in Group C, T&T still had to wait to confirm whether they go through to tomorrow’s quarter-final round, as one of two best third-placed finishers.
Having not previously won a match at CONCACAF level, the Dominican Republic were leading 2-1 and just four minutes away from victory. However, T&T substitute goalkeeper Zane Cooker and Riley both scored within three minutes.
T&T was in real danger of failing to advance to the quarter-final for the first time since 2014, having always previously occupied at least third in their preliminary group. T&T and the Dominican Republic had both lost their previous matches to Panama and the US.
Having conceded 19 of the 100 goals scored over the first two days, the Dominican Republic surprisingly held T&T to just one goal after two quarters, until a late collapse.
T&T were always chasing the game yesterday, going behind to Yensy Severino’s goal halfway through the first quarter, when the defender saw his long-range shot down the middle bounce up off the sand and over the head of T&T goalkeeper Jabari Gray.
But T&T were level in the closing moments of the first session when Shane Hospedales forced in the rebound for 1-1, following an initial shot from Kareem Perry, the veteran Police FC striker.
Miguel Moretta put a shot in off the woodwork for the only goal in a second quarter which was typified by a very uncoordinated and individualistic T&T attack, which saw youngster Jordan Riley put quite a few shots wide.
T&T had its best team display in the third quarter when they passed the ball around and pressed. There were early chances through Hospedales and Akinola Gregory. But it eventually took an adventurous shot from former Defence Force goalkeeper Coker to pull level at 2-2, his powerful long punt going in off the underside of the crossbar. After many earlier misses, Riley finally got it right with a shot from an acute angle to give T&T its first lead at 3-2 with just a minute to go.
GROUP C STANDINGS
TEAM P W L F A GD Pts
USA 3 3 0 22 4 18 9
PANAMA 3 2 1 11 7 4 6
T&T 3 1 2 6 10 -4 3
DOMINICAN REP. 3 0 3 5 22 -17 0