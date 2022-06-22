Kemar Roach’s Player-of-the-Match performance in the recently concluded first Test against Bangladesh has seen him move into the top 10 of the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings for the first time in more than two years.
The updated rankings released on Wednesday show the West Indies fast bowler jumping four spots from 12th to eighth, just one position from his career-best seventh rank which he attained in December 2014. The 33-year-old Barbadian has maintained his position as the top-ranked West Indies Test bowler.
Roach, who passed a fitness assessment to become a last-minute addition to the squad for the Test in Antigua, which formed part of the ICC World Test Championship series, ended with match figures of seven for 74, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings.
He now has 249 wickets in his career, which puts him joint sixth alongside the legendary Michael Holding on the West Indies all-time list of highest wickets-takers.
The other big West Indies climbers in the Test Bowling Rankings were Kyle Mayers who moved up five places to 40th and Alzarri Joseph who is nine placers higher at 48th.
Meantime, Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite inched up one place to 28th in the Test Batting Rankings after scoring 94 in the first innings—the largest total by any batsman in the Test. He remains the highest-ranked West Indies Test batsman. Among the other movers were Jermaine Blackwood (up six places to 33rd) and John Campbell (up 11 places to 81st).