Hezekiel Romeo produced a big 18.41 metres throw to capture top spot in the men’s shot put event at the St Vincent and the Grenadines National Championships, on Saturday.
Romeo’s winning throw was his first 18-metre effort since 2018. The Trinidad and Tobago field athlete enjoyed his best season in 2018, throwing a personal best 18.57 to finish sixth at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla, Colombia. He also threw 18.20 and 18.01 that year.
On Saturday, Romeo regained his 18-metre form with the second best throw of his career, the 18.41 heave earning the 29-year-old a comfortable victory.
At the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region VI Championships, in Kansas, USA, Anson Moses accumulated 6,277 points to grab gold in the men’s decathlon. The Cloud County Community College sophomore finished ninth overall in the individual men’s 110 metres hurdles in a wind-aided 14.77 seconds. Moses was 13th in the 400 hurdles in 58.54.
Marcus Purcell clocked 21.47 seconds for 13th spot in the men’s 200m. His Northwest Kansas Technical College teammate, Jaydon Moore was 18th in the 100 in a windy 10.65.
At the Liberty Twilight Qualifier, in Virginia, Omari Lewis finished second in the men’s 100m final in 10.59 seconds. The Liberty University sophomore clocked a wind-assisted 10.28 in the qualifying round.
At the Northeast Conference Championships, in Massachusetts, Renaldo Alleyne-Noreiga bagged men’s 100m bronze in 10.62 seconds. The St Francis Brooklyn College senior clocked 21.95 for 12th spot in the 200.
Mauricia Prieto finished fourth in the Arkansas Twilight women’s 100m dash in a windy 11.65 seconds. Prieto was eighth overall in the 200 in a windy 23.61.
At the Ward Haylett meet, in Kansas, Kansas State University freshman Aaron Antoine cleared the bar at 2.01 metres to finish sixth in the men’s high jump.
University of Iowa junior Ianna Roach threw the iron ball 14.32m for sixth spot in the Iowa State Alumni Meet women’s shot put.
At the MIAA Championships, in Missouri, University of Central Missouri freshman Ariel Kerr was tenth in the men’s 100m in a windy 10.54 seconds.
At the Heart of America Championships, in Iowa, Graceland University’s Malachi Heywood finished 11th in both the men’s 100m and 200m events. Heywood clocked 11.01 seconds in the century and 22.26 in the longer sprint.
At the Ivy League Championships, in Pennsylvania, Jahi Hernandez finished 14th overall in the men’s 100m in 10.84 seconds. The Columbia University senior was also 14th in the 200, getting to the line in 21.78.