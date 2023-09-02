Questionable judgment and failure to read the opposition spinners condemned defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League’s (WCPL) lowest score in the fledgling tournament’s history yesterday.
It resulted in a six-wicket defeat to last year’s runners-up, the Barbados Royals, who previously held the record for the lowest score (90) in last year’s final when TKR emerged victorious.
Stand-in skipper for TKR yesterday, Anisa Mohammed, recognised the batting performance as inadequate.
“I think when you are coming up against a batting line-up like Tridents (Royals) you need to get more runs than that. I don’t think we put enough runs on the board,” she said in a post match television interview. “I think also in our bowling, had we been a bit tighter, it would have been a closer game.”
Mohammed said they were “pretty confident “ having to defend the 73 they mustered.
“We have quality spinners in our team. We saw in the first half how well the spinners bowled but I don’t think we hit the right areas,” she reasoned.
Mohamed believed TKR missed the presence of their usual captain Deandra Dottin and Orla Pendergast who she said are an integral part of the team.
“Hopefully we have them for our next game.,” Mohammed concluded.
All-round team effort
For Matthews, who saw her side flutter a bit in reaching the score in 10.4 overs, she was grateful for another all-round team effort.
“Yeah, I think just once again the full team contribution. I think the way our spinners were able to hold together the middle overs very, very well following on from our pacers at the beginning of the innings and obviously one of those performances with the ball that we would be really happy with, so really good to see that,” Matthews explained.
Matthews added it was not a great challenge to shuffle her bowlers around to great effect, saying that she consulted with the senior players in the team and backed whatever decision they took
“We know the type of skill and quality we have within the bowling, within the team. I am just backing everybody to just go out there and do their thing,” Matthews said.
Do their thing the Royals did.
In an embarrassing display of inadequacy playing spin, TKR only managed one partnership and one individual score higher than single figures - 27 between Kycia Knight and Lee-Ann Kirby for the second wicket - with Knight top-scoring with 15 as Mohammed’s squad hobbled to 73 all out in 16 4 overs.
On the other hand, Royals and West Indies T20 skipper Hayley Matthews quickly summed up the conditions and her opponents’ weakness against the turning ball, employing 12.4 overs of spin on the trot from as early as the fifth over. That strategy paid dividends after seamers Aaliyah Alleyne got Marie Kelly out with the eighth ball of the innings.
Matthews worked in combination with Player-of-the Match Erin Burns (three for 19), and took two for 16, while Amanda-Jade Wellington finished with two for 13.
In pursuit of 74 for victory, Matthews (19 from 12 balls) gave the Royals a storming start, with a 40-run opening partnership with Irishwoman Gaby Lewis (27). The Royals fluttered a bit after Matthews holed out at mid-on to a full toss from Kelly. They lost their next three wickets in quick succession in 19 balls, scoring only nine runs. But Burns (11 not out) and Chinelle Henry (ten not out) saw them across the line.
Summarised scores:
TKR women 73, 16.4 overs (Kycia Knight 15; Erin Burns 3/19, Amanda-Jade Wellington 2/13, Hayley Matthews 2/26)
vs Barbados Royals women 79-4, 10.3 overs (Gaby Lewis 27; Fran Jonas 2/29)
—Royals won by six wickets.