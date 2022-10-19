Jeremy Solozano got the only half-century of the match in the first Red Force practice match in preparation for the regional Super50 series later this month.
Opening batter Solozano struck 72 as the Sunil Narine XI defeated the Kieron Pollard XI by 38 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.
With his team batting first, Solozano was the mainstay of the innings, facing 111 balls and hitting nine fours before becoming the last wicket to fall, as the Narine team closed at 156 for four when rain intervened at 40.1 overs.
Solozano put on 39 for the first wicket with Joshua Da Silva (38) for the second with Jason Mohammed and 69 for the fourth with Kirstan Kallicharan, who made an unbeaten 31 from 49 balls.
None of the Narine batters were able to score at better than a run a ball against an attack that included Jon Russ Jagessar (9-3-21-0) and veteran seamer Rayad Emrit (4-0-12-1).
When the Pollard XI replied, they had to chase a revised target of 192 under the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method. Denesh Ramdin (36 off 57 balls), Isaiah Rajah (30 off 57), Jyd Goolie (12 off 12) and Jesse Bootan (16 off 20) all got starts but did not carry on as their side ended on 153 for eight.
Following a washout of planned matches last week, the players will get another game tomorrow before the final Super50 squad is selected.
The tournament will be played in Trinidad and Tobago and Antigua, with the Red Force opening their campaign in Zone A against the Combined Campuses and Colleges on October 31 in Tarouba.
Summarised scores:
Narine XI 156-4, 40.1 overs (Jeremy Solozano 72, Kirstan Kallicharan 31 n.o.,) vs Pollard XI 153-8, 40 overs (target: 192) (Denesh Ramdin 36, Isaiah Rajah 30; Mark Deyal 2/25).
—Narine XI won by 38 runs, DLS method.