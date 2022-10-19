With West Indies’ backs against the wall and needing a win over Zimbabwe today to keep their hopes of advancing in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup alive, all-rounder Jason Holder says he has “no doubt” that is attainable.

“It’s more or less us just hitting the ground running against Zimbabwe and starting that game well and beating them,” he said yesterday, ahead of the must-win game, a day after an embarrassing defeat to Scotland in their Group B opener of the T20 World Cup qualifiers.