New West Indies white-ball coach Daren Sammy said he has gotten “positive” feedback from both Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer in terms of their availability to play for the regional side going forward.
Sammy, speaking to the regional media during a virtual meeting recently, said that he has had talks with both players and others like Sunil Narine and Andre Russell and that he is encouraged by those conversations.
“Everyone who plays regional cricket is indicating that they are available for West Indies selection,” Sammy explained.
“I’ve had conversations with both Hetmyer and Lewis and just having played not too long ago, I understand the complaints of players in terms of the lack of communication and I think it is important for us to communicate,” he said.
“Clear communication makes the process better. I’ve had in-depth conversations about their mindset and their plans where they see WI cricket and how it aligns with themselves and I must tell you the feedback has been positive,” Sammy added.
“Also, I’ve reached out to guys like Andre Russell and Sunil Narine to hear what are their thoughts because they still take part in some of our domestic competitions,” he added.
“I am encouraged by the discussions we’ve had when it comes to West Indies cricket and outlining clear plans as to how we integrate because when you look at the calibre of Shimron, I’m sure it hurts the fans to see him performing elsewhere and not in the maroon,” Sammy continued.
Asked if he had his eyes on any players who he would like to get into the white-ball set-up, Sammy said: “I don’t think I could get players in. Performance and those sorts of things will get players in.
“What I could create is a clear communication as to players being available and what it takes to play for West Indies and having conversations about our CPL and first-class cricket and our Super50,” he explained.
“There needs to be constant dialogue. I don’t think I have a right to write-off anyone from playing for West Indies. I don’t think that is part of my contract. Availability and performance will dictate that,” Sammy added.
“My job is to help you understand your roles and show you a vision as to what it takes (to perform) in that position that I am selecting you in. But I am not in a position and nor should anyone, not anyone, not a selector or coach, dictate that this guy’s career is over. I don’t believe in that. Performances and availability dictate that,” the West Indies coach concluded.
The Windies’ first game under Sammy bowls off today when they face the United Arab Emirates in a day/night ODI in Dubai from 8.30 a.m. (T&T time).