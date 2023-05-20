PLAYER OF THE WEEK: AC Port of Spain’s Duane Muckette has won the Sunshine Snacks Power Up ‘Play of The Week’ award, carrying a $500 prize. Muckette won with a total of 141 votes while his teammate Jameel Neptune and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers’ Kadeem Corbin finished second and third respectively, with 68 and 29 votes. Here, Muckette, left, is captured playing for Trinidad and Tobago against St Vincent and the Grenadines in a CONCACAF Nations League match last June. T&T won 4-1.