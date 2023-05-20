TIGER TANKS Club Sando are getting stronger.
With just two rounds of matches to go before Trinidad and Tobago’s representatives for two CONCACAF competitions are selected, Club Sando have dipped heavily into the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) transfer market.
The two top Tier 1 teams at the end of the TTPFL match-day 18 on May 28, will qualify directly for the new 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, a five-month long competition featuring ten teams, with three of them qualifying for the new and expanded 2024 CONCACAF Champions League.
The third-placed TTPFL team qualifies for the 16-team CONCACAF Caribbean Shield, a second-tier competition which is set for August 3-13 in St Kitts and Nevis, and also affords the winners a spot in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League.
T&T have had nine Caribbean Club Championship winners in recent years: W Connection (twice), Central (twice), Joe Public (twice), San Juan Jabloteh, United Petrotrin and Caledonia AIA. But for failing to meet international club licensing requirements in the past, T&T clubs have been prevented from competing in Caribbean club football competitions for the last five years, the last being Central FC in 2018, when finishing fourth in the previous Caribbean Club Championships, then held in T&T.
Strengthening up for a possible first venture into Caribbean competition, Club Sando have acquired half-a-dozen new players. In addition to the scooping up of Real Gill away from Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, Club Sando have also acquired W Connection captain Jordan Riley, hard-running Michael Lansiquot from San Juan Jabloteh, both Luke Phillips and Isaiah Thompson from Point Fortin Civic and Reynaldo Francois from Morvant Caledonia United.
This evening, the “Pride of San Fernando” will have their six new additions when going into their South Derby against W Connection at Mahaica Oval, where there is a double-header also featuring the home team Point Fortin Civic against a young, but very lively San Juan Jabloteh.
Meanwhile, on Friday, the other top teams won big. Hat-tricks from T&T national team winger Reon Moore and Junior Assoon saw Defence and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers both pick up three points.
Having lost half of their last six matches, following defeat to leaders AC Port of Spain (2-1), Defence Force (1-0) and a 3-2 shocker against Morvant Caledonia United, Rangers emphatically bounced back to winning ways when slamming early-season leaders Central FC 7-1, with Assoon getting three of the goals.
Earlier at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground, Moore got a hat-trick, including a 43rd minute penalty, as Defence Force dominated the first half against Prisons when leading by four goals, including Justin Sadoo’s strike on the stroke of half-time. Playing their first season of top flight football, defending Super League (second tier) champions Prisons were better in the second half in which they got a consolation goal via Shaquille Ferrier in added-on time.
UPCOMING TTPFL MATCHES:
Today
Venue — Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin
4p.m. -TIGER TANKS CLUB SANDO vs W CONNECTION
6.15p.m. - POINT FORTIN CIVIC vs SAN JUAN JABLOTEH
TTPFL RESULTS:
Friday
AC PORT OF SPAIN FC 5( Radanfah Abu Bakr 19th, Sedale McLean 33rd, Duane Muckette 73rd, Jamoul Francois 75th, Che Benny 90th+2) CALEDONIA AIA 1 (Joshua Alexander 41st)
DEFENCE FORCE FC 4 (Reon Moore 17th, 22nd, 43rd - penalty, Justin Sadoo 45th) PRISON SERVICE FC 1 (Shaquille Ferrier 9th0+2)
TERMINIX LA HORQUETTA RANGERS 7 (Junior Assoon 31st, 45th+3, 67th, Isaisah Lee 8th, Adica ash 64th, Tyronne Charles 84th, Nathaniel Garcia 90th+2) CENTRAL FC 1 (Ricardo John 35th)
POLICE FC 2 ( Jabari Mitchell 81st, Kareem Freitas 89th) CUNUPIA FC 1 (Germain Hughes 54th)
TTPFL STANDINGS
Team P W D L GF GA GD PTS
AC PoS 16 14 0 2 44 10 +34 42
Defence Force 16 13 1 2 38 11 +27 40
Club Sando FC 15 12 2 1 34 13 +31 38
L.H Rangers 15 11 1 3 46 18 +28 34
Central FC 16 8 1 7 28 30 -2 25
Police FC 15 7 1 6 27 26 +1 22
W Connection 15 5 3 7 14 19 -5 18
Point Fortin Civic 15 3 3 9 9 18 -9 12
Morvant Caledonia 16 3 2 11 17 40 -23 11
Prisons Service FC 16 3 2 11 9 39 -30 11
Jabloteh 15 2 2 11 15 34 -19 8
Cunupia FC 15 2 2 11 8 30 -22 8