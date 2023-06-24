All-rounder Chinelle Henry is fit again and was named in the West Indies Women’s 16-member provisional squad for the first two One-day Internationals of their home series against Ireland Women on June 26 and 28 in St Lucia. However, there was a first call-up for Trinidad and Tobago wicketkeeper-batter Shunelle Sawh.
According to a Cricket West Indies release yesterday, Henry, 27, has fully recovered from the injury that kept her out of the West Indies women’s Super50 Cup and Twenty20 Blaze tournaments that took place last month in St Kitts.
In addition to Sawh, West Indies Under-19 women’s captain and off-spinner Ashmini Munisar was also named in the senior squad for the first time.
Lead women’s selector Ann Browne-John said both players have shown their potential with the Under-19s and have earned their place.
“A number of the younger players will be transitioning from the shorter (Twenty20) format to the 50-over format,” she said. “They definitely have the potential, and it is important that the policy of identifying young players and developing the talent pool is continued.”
Browne-John said the selectors are also trying to encourage the batters to use the opportunity to step up their performances.
“The ODI series against Ireland gives a good opportunity for batters to focus and to stay longer at the crease and build an innings,” she said.
“The squad shows a great balance of batting coupled with a variety of bowling styles, which is something that has been lacking in the recent past.
“Victory will provide valuable points as the team attempts to move up in the rankings and qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.”
Hayley Matthews will continue to lead the side with wicketkeeper-batter Shemaine Campbelle being her deputy.
A final squad of 13 will be named before each of the matches, which are the team’s only home fixtures for the year.
The three ODIs on June 26, 28, and July 1 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground are the team’s third assignment in the ICC Women’s Championship, where they are pushing to earn points to achieve a top five position to qualify directly to the Women’s CWC 2025.
West Indies and Ireland are the two bottom teams after playing six matches each so far, with the Caribbean side having won once and the visitors yet to open their account.
The three T20Is will all be played on July 4, 6, and 8 at the same venue.
Squad:
Hayley Matthews (Captain), Shemaine Campbelle (Vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shunelle Sawh, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.