DERRON DOUGLAS battled gallantly but was forced to settle for bronze when the curtain fell on the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship, yesterday, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
The Trinidad and Tobago player pushed the title favourite to six games before eventually going down 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 11-13, 11-6, 11-8 in the Under-19 semi-finals against Oscar Birriel of Puerto Rico.
Douglas, ranked fourth in this country, had also earned a bronze medal alongside Samuel Humphreys and Ameer Mohammed in the team competition last Saturday.
Humphreys, nephew of two-time national champion Curtis Humphreys, and Mohammed, were beaten in four games in the first round of the doubles draw on Monday evening. Both T&T pairs advanced to reach the quarter-finals in the boys’ Under-15 doubles draw.
Malik Gopaul and Josiah Joseph took down a pair from Dominican Republic in four games in the first round, but were then whipped 11-6, 11-6, 11-3 by the eventual runners-up from Puerto Rico.
Sekel McIntosh and Ethan Ramcharan were beaten 11-8, 11-7, 11-5 by the eventual champs from Puerto Rico after taking down a pair from Dominican Republic in four games in the first round.
There were just eight pairs in the girls’ equivalent draw, and T&T’s Chloe Fraser and Jordan Thong lost their opening match 11-3, 11-3, 11-3 to the eventual silver-medallists from Dominican Republic.
After first-round byes, both T&T pairs, Fraser/Gopaul and Thong/Joseph lost in three straight to pairs from Dominican Republic in the Under-15 mixed doubles quarters.
Gopaul and Fraser reached the quarters in singles, but Mcintosh, the only other from the nine-member squad to advance from the round-robin stage, lost in the first round.
T&T ended the six-day tournament with three medals as the combination of McIntosh, Gopaul, Joseph and Ramcharan had earned bronze in the team competition last Saturday.