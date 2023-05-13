The “franchise versus country” debate is not new to global cricketing landscape. However, the possible offering of long-term franchise contracts to international players was deemed a “threat” by new Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dr Kishore Shallow.
While Shallow said the final choice will be “down to the players”, he urged cricket boards to take a united stance to deal the latest challenge to international cricket.
Reports have surfaced that several top international players have been approached by franchises to play for their team in leagues around the world.
Speaking during a CWI virtual media conference Friday, Shallow said: “It is one of those things if you are conducting a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis that you would probably put under the category of a threat more than an opportunity.”
He continued: “One of the reasons this is a major threat is the fact that it is difficult to compete with these franchises. One of the key agenda items over the next few weeks for us as a board and management is to engage the players and have those frank discussions and let them know the importance of their role in West Indies cricket going forward and we’re going to try our very best to get their commitment.
“We are obviously going to continue to make our cricket more attractive in terms of remuneration and competition but it is really down to the players,” he added.
“We probably will have discussions with WIPA and all these different organisations and (the) ICC obviously will have a part to play in terms of the direction cricket on a whole is headed. This is not a unique situation to the West Indies, so we have to address this matter from an ICC level and sort of unite in terms of the position globally,” Shallow reasoned.
Meanwhile, CWI CEO Johnny Grave said that it is “unrealistic” for national cricket boards to compete with franchises and that he is not aware of any players signing such long-term franchise contracts.
Grave said all cricket boards are faced with the threat and reiterated the need for ICC to have updated regulations when it comes to T20 franchises.
“I think we have had to show greater flexibility over the last six or so years by having a window for the Indian Premier League—by far the greatest revenue earner for our players—exclusively available for everyone,” noted Grave.
“And we’ve done the same for our Caribbean Premier League that has separate contracts and additional remuneration on top of the West Indies or regional franchise contracts. The process at the moment that players in any league around the world needs their home or national board approval through an NOC,” he added.
“We wrote to the ICC in 2018 talking about needing to have more updated regulations in respect to T20 franchise leagues and there is a current ongoing committee, this being formed by the ICC, tasked with taking recommendations to the next ICC Board of Directors meeting in July with the next meeting scheduled to be around the World Test Championship in London,” Grave explained “So, there are ongoing discussions around the framework of cricket.”
Grave suggested it is “clearly unrealistic” for virtually every international board to compete with domestic franchises, particularly those that have IPL ownership because of the central revenues that they are now sharing from an IPL perspective.
“It is an ongoing challenge and certainly it is not a case of an arms race because all the international boards are constrained with their finances and have that unique situation where all the remits of the international boards have to fund not just their players, but the whole pyramid of the game from playgrounds to grass roots level, community cricket, club cricket, as well as the age-group pathways and all of the List A and first-class cricket,” Grave noted.
“So, the franchises don’t have that financial burden and therefore what they have been offering players in remuneration is significantly higher than all the boards. So, we will have to continue to have to navigate it. It is going to continue to evolve and change but at the moment I am not aware of any players signing any long-term contracts with any franchise group and if they did, they would still, under the current ICC regulations, require an NOC from us to be able to take on any of those engagements in any foreign domestic leagues,” he concluded.