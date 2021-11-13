Former West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul will join the West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 squad as the batting consultant for the upcoming High-Performance camp in Antigua as the players continue preparations for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup to be hosted in the Caribbean in January-February 2022.
Chanderpaul, who had an outstanding international career, is the most capped player in West Indies Test history. He played 164 matches and made 11,867 runs at an average of 51.37. He is the newest member of the coaching staff, headed by head coach Floyd Reifer, and will be part of this preparation period, which runs from tomorrow to November 28 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, in Antigua.
Chanderpaul will work with 28 players who were selected to be part of the High Performance Camp and among those selected are seven Trinidad and Tobago youth players -- Amrit Dass, Sion Hackett, Justin Jaggesar, Kyle Kissoondath, Anderson Mahase, Vasant Singh Shiva Sankar.
The group also includes two newcomers who will be assessed by the coaches and selectors -- Jaden Leacock, a right-arm fast-medium bowler and right-hand batter; and Kevin Wickham, a right-hand batter and right-arm wrist spinner.
CWI’s director of cricket Jimmy Adams welcomed Chanderpaul to the U-19 camp and is looking forward to the outstanding Test batsmen working the young players at this critical stage in their development pathway.
“Shiv has a tremendous amount of cricketing knowledge and know-how and he will be a great addition to the coaching staff. We already have another icon of the game in Sir Curtly Ambrose, who has been involved with the squad since the camp in August, as well as several other outstanding coaches,” said Adams.
Meanwhile, CWI lead selector for the West Indies Rising Stars U-19s Robert Haynes, is looking forward to seeing continued progress of the players after a month-long camp in Antigua in August followed by the 18-man West Indies Under-19 squad tour of England.
“The two-week camp will include four practice matches along with continued skills and physical development, and it’s an opportunity for all players invited to stake a claim for selection for the series at home and the ICC Under19 Cricket World Cup,” said Haynes.
The West Indies Rising Stars U-19s are preparing for the prestigious ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup tournament, which will be hosted by CWI in the Caribbean from January 4 to February 3, 2022. Before the World Cup, West Indies will finalise their squad preparation with a five-match series at home, further details of which will be announced once officially confirmed.