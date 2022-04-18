SILVER RUSH

Natasha Fox and Gianna Paul added to the Trinidad and Tobago medal haul on day two of the 2022 Carifta Games at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, yesterday.

Paul completed the girls’ open heptathlon with 4,245 points to capture the bronze medal. She missed out on silver by just one point, A’Keela McMaster claiming the runner-up spot for British Virgin Islands (BVI) with 4,246. Jamaican Shania Myers was dominant, accumulating 5,006 points to strike gold. T&T’s girls’ Under-17 high jump silver medallist Tenique Vincent was fifth in the heptathlon with 4,010 points.