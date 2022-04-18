SILVER RUSH

Kenika Cassar secured Girls Under-17 javelin silver for Trinidad and Tobago on the third and final day of the 2022 Carifta Games at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, yesterday.
Cassar landed the spear 42.86 metres, the second round throw earning her the lead. In round three, however, Bahamian Dior-Rae Scott threw a Championship record 44.57. It turned out to be the winning throw in a high-quality competition. Bronze went to Grenadian Suerena Alexander at 42.57.
Shaniqua Bascombe added Girls Under-20 200 metres silver to her 100m bronze, the T&T sprinter crossing the line in 24.18 seconds. Brianna Lyston blazed the track in 23.16 for runaway gold. Lyston’s Jamaica team-mate, Kaylia Kelly clocked 24.33 for bronze.
Keeran Sriskandarajah snapped up Boys’ Under-17 800m silver in one minute, 58.45 seconds. Jamaicans Ainsley Brown and Rasheed Pryce claimed gold and bronze, respectively, in 1:58.08 and 1:58.51.
At the bell, Sriskandarajah was in sixth spot. He was more aggressive, though, in the second lap. With about 150 metres to go, the 1500m champion made his move for the front.
The lead, however, was short-lived, Brown going past Sriskandarajah on the home straight and seizing control of the race.
Brown rubbed salt in the wound, the Jamaican beckoning his T&T rival. Sriskandarajah, though, was undaunted by the showboating, battling to the line to secure silver, ahead of Pryce.
Nathan Cumberbatch captured Boys Under-20 800m silver in 1:51.86. Jamaican J’Voughnn Blake was dominant, storming to gold in 1:49.89. Cumberbatch was second for most of the race, but was challenged for the runner-up position in the final stages. The T&T half-miler, however, was too strong for Adrian Nethersole, the Jamaican settling for bronze in 1:51.96.
Adriana Quamina produced a 35.23m effort to claim Girls Under-17 discus bronze for T&T. Dionjah Shaw was golden, the Jamaican athlete throwing a Championship record 45.32. Another Jamaican, Rehanna Biggs earned silver at 42.41.
At press time, last night, T&T had 20 medals—two gold, nine silver and nine bronze. The Boys Under-20 5,000m event, as well as the 4x400 relays were contested after press time.
Shakeem McKay’s 21.79 seconds run earned the T&T sprinter fourth spot in the Boys Under-20 200m final. Jamaicans Bryan Levell and Sandrey Davison claimed gold and silver, respectively, in 21.18 and 21.35. Grenadian Nazzio John snatched bronze with a 21.70 clocking.
Kaiyin Morris finished fourth in the Boys Under-17 200m final in 22.31 seconds. His T&T team-mate, Daeshaun Cole was seventh in 22.54. Jamaican Rickoy Hunter clocked 22.13 to grab gold.
T&T’s Alexxe Henry was sixth in the Girls Under-17 200m championship race in 25.62 seconds. Adaejah Hodge clocked 23.42 for her third gold medal at Carifta 2022, the British Virgin Islands athlete adding to her 100m and long jump triumphs.
Keone John and Brian Morris finished sixth and eighth, respectively, in the Boys Under-20 110m hurdles final, the T&T athletes clocking 14.64 seconds and 14.89. Curacao’s Matthew Sophia was golden at 13.74. In the qualifying round, Morris got to the line in 15.18, while John produced a 15.23 run.
T&T’s Kayleigh Forde clocked 2:23.83 for eighth spot in the Girls Under-17 800m. Michelle Smith added 800 gold to her 400m hurdles title, the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) athlete stopping the clock at 2:10.78.