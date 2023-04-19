SIR VIVIAN RICHARDS hinted at red ball cricket being a necessary foundation for the development of cricketers in the region as he lamented the continuing inability of the region to emerge form a decade-long downturn in fortunes.
Richards was speaking on the Mason & Guest programme on the Voice of Barbados, Tuesday evening. The “Master Blaster” also decried the lack of mentorship for regional players who have been able to take advantage of the institutional knowledge and experience of the winning leadership of captain Clive Lloyd’s and his (Richards’) era.
“It hurts (to see the results of the present day WI team). There are times you hear people speak about the fact that sometimes the older players are not interested in what is going on. We care because certainly there was a foundation before we started our success process and we followed from the mentoring that we had earlier and the inspiration that we had then,” said Richards. “I am not sure the administration is in a place to start passing these things on. What I found is that we encircled ourselves with a set of guys who didn’t make it... It is of serious importance for us to start getting our act together.”
Richards said he was the eternal optimist and would never give up on the prospect of a return to those more lofty Windies times. But he added that all stakeholders needed to get involved and pool their collective resources together for the benefit of the younger generation moving forward.
Richards did reserve some criticism for the current players whom he said had been lured understandably by the obvious financial windfall of the T20 franchise cricket globally. But he feared several may be lacking a solid base to build on.
“Guys are looking for the easy way out because the red ball could be dangerous to one’s profession... The ball moves around much more than the white, that is why you find some guys would gravitate to white ball cricket,” Richards analysed. “But the foundation of cricket comes not from the T20 stages, but the red ball form the highest level.”
The West Indies legend added that several of the top T20 players were solid performers in the longer format of the game. He also lamented that several attempts had failed to turn the tide of West Indies fortunes.
“Nothing seems to be working at present because we are not getting the results that we expected from all the various aspects that were put in place,” adding, “We have had all these professional coaches. We have gone through a fair bit and we have not seen the results.
“Where do we go from here?” he asked rhetorically. Richards said much more attention needed to be emphasised on the mental side of the game.
“It is what goes on upstairs mentally, and I think that is fairly lacking, where West Indies is concerned. We lack belief and sometimes you can drill belief into certain individuals. I think West Indies cricket hasn’t utilised individuals who are good enough where these particular factors are concerned,” he opined.