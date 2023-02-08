SKIPPER TAKES CHARGE

A slow-moving, stop-start day ended solidly for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and captain Darren Bravo against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, yesterday.
When the umpires halted a truncated day’s play in their second round fixture of the West Indies 4-Day Championship, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, for poor light at 5.45 p.m., visitors Red Force had reached 151 for three.
Bravo was unbeaten on 74 (nine fours, two sixes) and in an unbroken fourth wicket partnership of 69 with Yannic Cariah (32, four fours). The pair had continued the recovery work started by Bravo and Jason Mohammed after a calamitous start to the match, which didn’t happen until after lunch.
After wet spots on the pitch had prevented play in the morning session, Bravo found himself at the crease as early as the sixth over, following Jeremiah Louis’ dismissals of openers Keagan Simmons and Jeremy Solozano in the space of five balls.
Off the first delivery of the over, Simmons —recruited to replace the injured Vikash Mohan—followed a ball; wide of off-stump he could have left, and edged a catch to wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton. Solozano’s misjudgement was more glaring, as he shouldered arms to a ball that swung back in from Louis, trapping the left-hander lbw.
At eight for two, Bravo’s decision to take first strike had been undermined. He reckoned that the wet spots on the pitch from the morning would not have significantly affected the way the surface would play. That proved to be the case.
Taking advantage of both the easy-paced conditions and the inconsistent lengths bowled by the Hurricanes seamers, Bravo and Mohammed stablised the innings with a free-flowing stand of 74. They helped themselves to nine fours between them and a lofted six from Bravo to raise the 50 partnership.
Only the probing off-spin of Rahkeem Cornwall gave them cause for special scrutiny. So Mohammed (34, five fours) having played unbeaten for a match-saving, unbeaten 79 last week against the Windward Islands Volcanoes, would have felt like kicking himself when he carelessly hung his bat at a Sheeno Berridge delivery and saw skipper Hamilton take a good, low catch, one-handed to his right.
The Red Force needed another steady partnership to avoid sliding into a crisis and Bravo and Cariah obliged. Bravo though was fortunate to get to 50, for on 44, he absent-mindedly picked out Berridge at deep backward square as he flicked at Colin Archibald. Hamilton was a frustrated man watching on from behind the stumps. He knew that such a miss of the opposition’s main man could prove costly. He may have been thinking still about that chance at tea, with the Red Force on 108 for three.
And after further delays because of passing showers and another inexplicable wet spot on the pitch, Hamilton watched again as Berridge missed another opportunity, this time not getting to a top-edge when Cariah, on 22, swept at Cornwall.
Just before then, there was a further bit of excitement for Bravo when he survived a lusty appeal for caught behind to the dismay of the fielding side. And the Red Force skipper got a second let off on 71 when he poked at another delivery from Archibald, only for Cornwall to grass a low chance, falling to his left.
That escape came off what turned out to be the penultimate over of the day.
Bravo, becalmed for much of the last session despite a second six, had survived. And he and Cariah will return today hoping to make the Hurricanes pay for their slippery fingers, in the sunshine.